"Less is more": Ninja shares his thoughts about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 loot pool

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 loot pool is very different from the previous season. Weapons and items are hard to come by. While this is not a bad thing per se, not everyone is happy with these chances. Going from finding an abundance of loot in just one house to finding almost nothing can be rather disheartening. However, given that this is the OG season, it's how things were back in the old days.

While some players do not like these changes, Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, supported Epic Games decision in limiting the loot pool. Since he has been around since the game's inception, it's safe to say he knows what he's talking about, and the community mostly agrees with his statement.

"I'm learning that less is more." - Ninja shares his thoughts about OG Fortnite

While having less in terms of loot during a match can be disheartening and may lead to being eliminated, it's how the game was back in the day. The very notion of a Battle Royale is to give players limited means to survive.

Those who do manage to reach the end-game, either do so with the help of skill, extremely good loot and/or a little bit of both. This, in a way, makes players adapt to situations and teaches them to converse items/ammo and only use them when required.

Ninja shares the same mindset, and according to him, having less makes the game better in every way, here's what he had said during one of his livestreams.

"I'm learning that less is more. It's a small loot pool. It's very difficult to get full shields and to be healthy. It feels better when you have full shields."

The lack of shields in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 were so detrimental that Epic Games had to adjust things. Following feedback from the community, on November 7, 2023, the drop rate for shield-related items was increased.

This is what Ninja spoke about on the livestream. He mentioned that the lack of certain items made finding them feel more rewarding. Unlike in earlier seasons where high-tiers items could be found on a whim, things are very different here, he went on say this:

"It feels more rewarding when you find better guns. There is less on the map, there is less noise."

Apart from shields, even finding better weapons feels more rewarding. This is an incentive for players to rush to secure Supply Drops and/or OG Llamas. On that note, here is what some users had to say about Ninja's statement:

As seen from the comments, the majority of the community agrees with Ninja. Given how limited items/weapons are, finding ones that are high-tier feels good. It feels even better when they are acquired by defeating opponents in battle, but this will likely not last.

Will the "less is more" mantra carry over to Fortnite Chapter 5?

Knowing Epic Games, the "less is more" matra will not carry over to Fortnite Chapter 5. While developers may try to limit the drop/spawn rate of loot to make things feel more realistic/rewarding, it will not be the same as the current season.

Since things will be returning to a modern setting, the loot pool will be vast and there will be more ways to acquire high-tier loot. Players will be able to buy items/weapons from NPCs, secure them from Capture Points, and even loot Vaults.

Given that this change is not new, it will not come as a shock for most players, but it will change the game's meta once more. Whether this will improve or degrade players' experience in Fortnite Chapter 5 is left to be seen.

