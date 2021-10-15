Fortnite fan-favorite feature is all set to return in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has already brought back a lot of items from past seasons. While the wait for the old map continues, players might be getting a taste of the old mechanics from Fortnite Chapter 2. According to the leakers, Mechs and whirlpools are also coming back to Fortnite in the "Cubed" setting.

Whirlpools have always been a favorite among Fortnite players since it was first launched in Chapter 2 Season 3. With multiple map changes that players are now noticing in Season 8, it might be interesting to see how Epic Games incorporates these new mechanics.

Cubes are taking over the island and it is up to Fortnite players to try and save the island from these mysterious objects that seem to be replicating. With Mechs and whirlpools rumored to be coming up soon, Fortnite Season 8 is definitely up for a major climax when the season comes to a conclusion.

What are whirlpools in Fortnite?

Whirlpools were a game mechanic that was added to Fortnite back in Chapter 2 Season 3. They were navigating devices that allowed players to move around the island and scout for better places to rotate to.

When players approach a whirlpool, they are pushed high up into the air and glider redeployment is activated, allowing players to parachute across the Fortnite island and choose any particular location they’d like to rotate to during a match.

Mattify⁷ᵏ @oMattify MY BEST SHOT ON FORTNITE! OMG!! WHIRLPOOL 217M MY BEST SHOT ON FORTNITE! OMG!! WHIRLPOOL 217M https://t.co/5gb7FI4jAD

In Season 3, it was added to the Apollo island and players could only find whirlpools in areas that had a lot of water and on the edges of islands on the map. In that particular season, the locations of these whirlpools would change every map but they would still spawn in the same regions. Epic Games removed whirlpools from the map during Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite.

Data leakers have posted that whirlpools are coming back to the game and players might find them in Creative mode first in Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX Vortexes (from Season 3) were updated yesterday and they're working on adding configuration to them which means they might come to creative at some point. Also the Mechs now have support for these Vortexes! Vortexes (from Season 3) were updated yesterday and they're working on adding configuration to them which means they might come to creative at some point. Also the Mechs now have support for these Vortexes! https://t.co/ARDd0lC6Mm

According to popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the upcoming revamped Mechs will also be able to utilize these whirlpools. This will make for some interesting plays and competitive players might bring out the old guns in the Arena using this mechanic from Season 3.

