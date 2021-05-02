Fortnite fan suggests a new loot-drop system for Ice Machines in Season 6

Fortnite's latest v16.30 update brought some much needed changes to the in-game loot-dynamics.

Although the update became quite popular among loopers, there are certain areas which continue to bother gamers and they feel those could be worked upon. One area is the loot pool and even distribution of items in Fortnite Season 6.

The inclusion of Batman in Season 6 was a masterstroke as Fortnite started trending globally. However, Fortnite gamers continue to point out a few specific issues that give way to incredible opinions from fans.

A Fortnite fan has said on Reddit that the loot from Ice Machines should be increased and a variety of items should be made available in Season 6. This article will discuss what this latest loot-theory means for Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Fan Theory: More loot from the Ice Machine

After the recent v16.30 update in Season 6, Fortnite players can acquire fish as loot from Ice Machines. These fish are used to increase health, or rotate from one area to the other. It comes in handy as a player loses significant energy when dueling opponents and the fish can be consumed to make up for the loss.

Currently, the Ice Machine only offers three kinds of fish: Small Fry, Flopper and Slurp Fish. While the Small Fry increases health by 25, the other two increase the health of the player by 50. Slurp Fish can also provide a shield to the user.

However, according to Reddit user u/Rifted-06, the Ice Machines should contain some more fish which adds significant variety to the loot pool.

Fan theory suggests an increase loot from Ice Machines. (Image via Reddit)

Advertisement

According to the Reddit user, loopers should get Slurp Jellyfish, Light Blue Shield Fish, Chum Hop Flopper, Stink Flopper and Cuddle Fish along with the existing loot.

Jellyfish, when crushed, provide all the nearby loopers 20 health or shield. Shield Fish has the ability to provide 40 health when consumed.Chum Hop Flopper gives players 15 health and a temporary low gravity effect.

Stink Flopper has two functions: it can be eaten as a normal Flopper to gain 40 health, and secondly, it can be thrown to explode like a Stink Bomb. This makes it a favorable loot among Loopers.

The Cuddle Fish explodes when enemies come near its vicinity. Therefore, it can be thrown on the ground or walls to take down enemies without wasting ammunition.

This fan theory asks the developers to make the game a bit more interesting by adding variety. While most fan theories are taken seriously by developers, it is to be seen whether Epic Games will increase the loot pool from the Ice Machines in Fortnite Season 6.