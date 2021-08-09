Gamora Fortnite skin: Release date, price, and how to buy

Epic Games already has a good chunk of the MCU featured in Fortnite via past seasons, and players can even buy skins and cosmetics of their favorite superheroes from Marvel when they are featured in the item shop.

A few days ago, Thanos was finally added in-game, and all the MCU skins and cosmetics were brought back to the item shop for a few days. After this, rumors regarding another DCU collaboration started to take hold, and eventually, Bloodsport from suicide squad was revealed.

However, now by the looks of it, alongside the members of Task Force X, Epic Games may be sneakily adding a few more MCU characters to the game as well, that are out of this galaxy.

Epic Games teases upcoming Gamora Fortnite skin

Even before the hype from the Rift Tour could die out, Epic Games rekindled the hype-flame by dropping the teaser of an upcoming Fortnite Gamora skin on their official Twitter handle.

Given that the Star Lord bundle was updated during the Fortnite 19.30 update, loopers can expect both these MCU characters to appear in-game together very soon.

The deadliest woman in the galaxy is arriving to help tackle the alien threat.



Gamora from @Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to the Island. Read about her cosmetic set along with the upcoming Gamora Cup where you can win her Outfit early!



🔗: https://t.co/zXlsVE1ahg pic.twitter.com/Sb6TAviYfH — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 9, 2021

When will the Gamora Fortnite skin be available?

According to prominent leakers, the skin should be released alongside Star Lord on August 14th, 2021 when the item shop rotates. Given that the Gamora Cup will take place prior to the skins hitting the item shop, top players will be able to win the skin during the competition, along side a few other goodies.

UPDATE: Fortnite changed Gamora's Release Date to August 14! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 9, 2021

How much will the Gamora Fortnite skin cost in-game?

Given that Star Lord costs 1,500 V-Bucks when in the in-game item shop, the Fortnite Gamora skin should cost about the same amount. In addition to the skin, players can also expect to see a full-fleged bundle which will include a pickaxe (Godslayer Pickaxe), Back Bling (Gamora’s Cloak), and even a Glider (Godslayer Glideboard).

Players may even be able to buy Star Lord and Gamora together as perhaps a combined bundle, for a discounted price, when they arrive in the item shop. In the future, Epic Games may even add a Guardians of the Galaxy bundle which would include all members of the team, right down to baby Groot.

