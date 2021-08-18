Fortnite is getting Will Smith skin from 90s movie "Bad Boy"

Epic Games has run into some real trouble with Fortnite, and agent Mike Lowrey is coming to the rescue. The developers have gone wild this season regarding content updates and rolling out several new aspects of the game.

Gamers have anticipated that since this season is coming to an end pretty soon, so no new additions will be made to Fortnite. However, to everyone's astonishment, several data miners have reported the arrival of a Will Smith skin from the popular Bad Boys franchise.

Fortnite Season 7: Will Smith to soon appear as a skin

Epic and pop-cultural collaborations go hand in hand, and it is undeniable that the developer gets massive amounts of revenue through these events.

The company has already received immense appreciation for the Alien-themed Season 7. And Epic seems to be taking things big and ending the season on a sweet note by introducing Will Smith as one of the cosmetics in the game.

According to data miner Hypex, the famous character from the Bad Boys segment will soon be available in the Fortnite Item Shop. Hypex has also revealed the probable cosmetic features Will Smith in his early 30s donning black shades and carrying quite a handful of weapons.

Epic has not yet revealed the exact date of release nor the additional items it will come with. It is anticipated that the developers will drop the cosmetic without any prior warning.

Gamers can expect the iconic cosmetic to cost somewhere between 1000 to 2000 V-Bucks.

It has also been revealed that a new emote that goes by the name of Bim Bam Toi will be released soon. Data miners anticipate that this emote will come along with the Will Smith Bad Boy cosmetic.

UPCOMING "Bim Bam toi" French Emote by Carla! (thanks to @Not0fficer for the help again)



Muted the rest because the song is copyrighted! pic.twitter.com/OH3XaXLscy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Epic has a specific action base concerning collaboration events. The developer only picks those icons and other pop-cultural elements who are either trending at the moment or have nostalgia added to it.

The Bad Boys franchise is one of the biggest in Hollywood in terms of action that is packed with drama and comedy. There is no doubt that the duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence remains iconic, even to this day.

The arrival of the Will Smith skin in Fortnite is expected to generate quite a hefty revenue for the developers. The 52-year-old has established himself as one of the most prolific entertainers in the industry, and time will only tell how fans reacted to his arrival in Fortnite.

Edited by Ravi Iyer