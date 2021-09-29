Fortnite is giving 1500 V-Bucks to select players following Derby Dynamo goof-up

The Derby Dynamo Challenge Pack is an Epic Challenge Pack in Fortnite Battle Royale that can be bought from the in-game store for about $12 USD. This pack wasn't available in the Item Shop for V-Bucks.

It contained the Derby Dynamo skin, the accompanying challenge set, a "Freewheelin'" emote and a back bling. Recently, players who had purchased it received 1,500 V-Bucks due to Epic Games making a mistake with the pack.

Players had 30 challenges to complete for a total of 1,500 V-Bucks. However, when players set out to complete them, they weren't there. Players assumed it would be in daily challenges or perhaps the punchcard quests and that once they completed 30 total challenges, they would receive their prize. This didn't happen, though, prompting Epic to take a look at the problem.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're aware the Dynamo Derby Challenges are not appearing in players' Quests & Punchcards tab.



Fortnite sends 1,500 V-Bucks to players for Dynamo Derby bug

After Fortnite began looking into it, there was still no solution for players. There were no challenges and it appeared as if they would be out of luck and simply have paid $12 USD for a skin and back bling. However, just two short hours later, FortniteStatus posted again regarding the solution, or lack thereof. It seems they decided not to try and fix it after all.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Due to this issue, we'll be auto-completing the Derby Dynamo's Quests for all affected players. Due to this issue, we'll be auto-completing the Derby Dynamo's Quests for all affected players. https://t.co/iLkzFIcmiO

After this, players who purchased the pack would be awarded 1,500 V-Bucks without completing any challenges. Rather than trying to implement the Derby Dynamo challenges properly, Fortnite decided to forgo fixing the quests and gave the V-Bucks to select players for free. Only players who purchased the Derby Dynamo Pack will be getting the free V-Bucks.

1,500 V-Bucks is what Fortnite players who purchased Derby Dynamo will receive (Image via Epic Games)

This is arguably the perfect scenario for Fortnite players because they would likely prefer to get the V-Bucks instantly instead of having to grind out 30 unique challenges. After this fiasco, the Fortnite developers may be extra careful when releasing future updates.

