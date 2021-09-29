Fortnite now has its own version of Netflix's Squid Game

If there are two things that Fortnite is well known for, it's the Creative mode and the ability to incorporate pop culture into the game on the fly. Combine these two things, and the possibilities are endless.

When given the freedom to create, even when a collaboration with a particular trend is not on the cards for Epic Games, the community has the power to make it so in its own image in-game.

Freeze 🥶 @fkingfreezee Imagine a fortnite x squid game collab 😱😱😱 if it ever happens I wanna see these guys as skins ingame🤩 imagine one of these mfs running at u in a match 😳 Imagine a fortnite x squid game collab 😱😱😱 if it ever happens I wanna see these guys as skins ingame🤩 imagine one of these mfs running at u in a match 😳 https://t.co/VpGI9pnQal

Such was the case with the community after the South Korean survival drama Squid Game took over the meta on Netflix. As soon as it became popular, content creators in Fortnite scrambled to create their versions of it in-game.

Although not as terrifying as the original Japanese manga or even the show on Netflix, a well-known, long-time Fortnite enthusiast and glitch discover, Glitch King jumped to the occasion. He decided to create his own version of it.

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 did anyone make squid game creative map in fortnite? did anyone make squid game creative map in fortnite?

Fortnite content creator recreates Netflix's Squid Game

Glitch King, usually known for breaking the game by finding glitches, has created an in-game version of Netflix's Squid Game. The custom creation stays true to the TV show adaptation in every way, right down to eerie music.

Like the Netflix adaptation, players begin the game by queuing up in the sorting area and waiting while the lobby is full. Beds can be seen alongside shelves to resemble sleeping quarters.

Once the lobby is full and the game begins, loopers will be teleported outside the main activity site, enter the "area", and line up to start. A doll is placed at the other end of the area to represent the Netflix version with sensors built-in to spot movement.

Gamers have to cross the doll to reach the safe zone.

The iteration created by Glitch King requires one user to be the host while others partake in the game. When the words "Green Light" are uttered by the host, players are free to move across the arena to the safe zone.

When the words "Red Light" are uttered, gamers need to stop moving immediately. If caught moving after the words have been spoken, the host will eliminate them.

In addition to this rule, players have to get to the safe zone before the timer runs out or are liable to be eliminated.

Readers interested in playing this mode can do so by going to Fortnite's Creative mode and entering this code: 4453-7853-1540.

