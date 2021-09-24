How to get Creative XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

With Epic Games working on improving the experience gain in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players are stuck looking for alternative methods to level up and unlock the rewards on the Battle Pass.

Despite nerfs across the board on numerous LTMs and the Impostor mode itself, there is a way to gain experience points quickly without breaking a sweat. Players will need to spend a bit of time in the process, but it's well worth it because they can earn approximately 126,000 XP within 75 minutes.

Creative AFK XP Trick still works in Season 8!

Don't use it instead of grinding, use it after you finished your session! You get 5 x 25,200 XP every day.



Don't use it instead of grinding, use it after you finished your session! You get 5 x 25,200 XP every day. https://t.co/DgAeErM4kq

Acquiring 126,000 Creative XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

There is no glitch, hack, or exploit involved in earning 126,000 XP. Players need to enter Creative mode and either remain AFK (away from keyboard) or simply explore different community-built creatives.

To enter this mode, select it from the discovery tab and click play. Once inside, players will have two choices. Either stay AFK and earn XP by simply standing or partake in LTMs and creatives to remain occupied.

You join creative hub, every 15 minutes in you get 25.2K XP added to the XP bar below. You can get these 'sets' max. 5x a day. You don't have to leave in between, you can just stay for a total of 75 min (5x15) to get 126K XP (25,2x5)



You join creative hub, every 15 minutes in you get 25.2K XP added to the XP bar below. You can get these 'sets' max. 5x a day. You don't have to leave in between, you can just stay for a total of 75 min (5x15) to get 126K XP (25,2x5)

While the AFK method is viable, there are a few issues that players may face. They may get disconnected from the game and be pushed back out to the loading screen due to an unstable internet connection, which will essentially cancel out the prospect of gaining free experience points.

Nonetheless, this is a great method to farm XP passively in-game every day. Every 15 minutes, players will earn 25,200 XP, up to the aforementioned total of 126,000 XP. This method can be repeated once every day.

Is the Creative AFK method better than the Battle Royale (BR) and Team Rumble?

Given that in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, there are no weekly challenges or repeatable quests from NPCs that give experience points, leveling up in BR has become rather tricky.

To put things into perspective, the average duration of a BR match is about 20 minutes. At the end of each match, players can earn about 3,000 to 5,000++ XP on average (not taking into account punchcards, weekly, and daily challenges).

While those numbers may seem like a lot, players can earn 25,200 XP by standing around in Creative mode for 15 mins. Although the limit is capped at 126,000 XP per day, it's still a far easier way to level up than playing in BR.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn't where we'd like it to be and are making a variety of improvements.



We'll update everyone on 9/28 with the changes we're making. Thanks for playing Season 8! We've noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn't where we'd like it to be and are making a variety of improvements.



We'll update everyone on 9/28 with the changes we're making. Thanks for playing Season 8! https://t.co/OP2xWgnVpV

So the answer is yes. Playing in Creative mode or simply staying AFK is a faster way to level up than playing the game. Hopefully, as promised by Epic Games, a solution will be presented to the community soon.

