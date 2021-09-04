Top 10 best Fortnite Zone Wars Map codes in Chapter 2 Season 7 (September 2021)

Playing on Fortnite Zone Wars Maps is a great way to test out skills and/or improve upon them in-game. Unlike the Battle Royale mode, players in Zone Wars predominantly focus on building and fighting.

There are no challenges to complete, no gold bars to be earned and no locations to be visited. The goal is to simply get as many kills as possible, or survive till the end to win. Here are a few of the best Fortnite Zone Wars Maps for players to try out.

Fortnite Zone Wars Map Map Code Zone Wars -Water- 6013-5555-8921 32 Player Zone Wars 5295-5891-6929 Scrim Practice 4419-3908-3169 Downtown Zone Wars 8588-3398-4190 Lucky 20 - Zone Wars 0851-7772-4604 O.G. Dusty "Zone Wars" 6251-4432-4930 Zone Wars 2871-4531-3089 Egg Wars FFA Zone Wars 1020-9681-4317 Water Trios Go Goated 3548-7577-5738 Boohki's Zone Wars 5k 9685-7552-7236

Top 10 best Fortnite Zone Wars Map codes

1) Zone Wars -Water- (6013-5555-8921)

This Fortnite Zone Wars Map known as "Zone Wars -Water-" was created by MrOrange9JCT. The map supports up to 16 players and features some close-range, fast-paced action.

Each player starts off in their own tower, which provides protection during the early stages. Additionally, players start off with 500 of each type of material, and even receive health for each kill. The map also features a multi-directional storm.

Almost like a tower defence sort of Zone Wars map (Image via MrOrange9JCT/Fortnite Creative)

2) 32 Player Zone Wars (5295-5891-6929)

As the name suggests, this Fortnite Zone Wars Map supports up to 32 players. The gameplay is utterly chaotic and fast paced as it's free for all. The map was created by YT-DROIA, and due to its popularity, players won't have to queue long.

3) Scrim Practice (4419-3908-3169)

This is a great practice map for players wanting to get the hang of intense firefights. It features pre-built boxes, a moving storm, as well as dummy robots that fire at players. It was created by SYCOVIPER and supports up to 16 players.

This is the best map for players to practice (Image via SYCOVIPER/Fortnite Creative)

4) Downtown Zone Wars (8588-3398-4190)

For players who miss Tilted Towers and those who enjoy urban warfare, this is by far the best Fortnite Zone Wars Map to play on. It features a large sprawling city where players can choose between solo, duo and trio mode.

Each player can choose their own weapons in the lobby and receive 400 of each material at the start of the round. The map was created by hypr, and is probably the most popular city-themed Fortnite Zone Wars Map.

5) Lucky 20 - Zone Wars (0851-7772-4604)

The Lucky 20 - Zone Wars was created by cecilm710, and features an old-school Japanese-themed town. Each player starts the game with 500 of each material and a random loadout.

Up to 20 players can duke it out for supremacy, where the last player standing wins. This Fortnite Zone Wars Map is simplistic in design but is amazing for players who enjoy an artistic map.

6) O.G. Dusty "Zone Wars" (6251-4432-4930)

The O.G. Dusty "Zone Wars" map will bring back some memories for players, and has everything that players can ask for. It was created by a well-known custom map creator known as salty710.

The map features hidden vaults, random loadouts, vehicles, a ranking system and a moving storm as well. This Fortnite Zone Wars Map even allows players to keep track of their progress.

Nostalgia and bullets flow freely here (Image via salty710/Fortnite Creative)

7) Zone Wars (2871-4531-3089)

This is a great Fortnite Zone Wars Map for players who want to try out something new. Created by jortal_x, this map features a one-way directional storm that advances as the match progresses.

The circles move in a straight line here, stay ahead of it at all times (Image via jortal_x/Fortnite Creative)

8) Egg Wars FFA Zone Wars (1020-9681-4317)

The Egg Wars FFA Zone Wars was created by DUCC, and is one of the best Fortnite Zone Wars Maps out there at the moment. The map features a colorful landscape, where players can crack open Easter eggs to find powerful weapons.

9) Water Trios Go Goated (3548-7577-5738)

This three vs. three team fight was created by remylon, and is perfect for long-range shootouts. Each team starts at its own base on an individual island and must push toward the center to avoid the storm.

Starting on team islands is a fun way to play Zone Wars (Image via remylon/Fortnite Creative)

10) Boohki's Zone Wars 5k (9685-7552-7236)

Although this map was last updated a few months ago, it remains one of the most realistic Fortnite Zone Wars Maps out there. The map was created by Boohki and can support up to 16 players.

Due to it being large, players are distributed across the map at spawn, ensuring that third-partying is harder to do. Although players can use a number of weapons here, the early game is very rewarding to snipers.

A sniper's paradise to some, box fight supremacy for others (Image via Boohki/Fortnite Creative)

