Top 10 Best Fortnite Deathrun Map Codes in Chapter 2 Season 7 (September 2021)

The only thing more nail biting than ranked matches is completing a Fortnite Deathrun Map. These custom maps are created with the intent of putting players through the grind and seeing who comes out on top.

The maps feature a variety of landscapes, settings, objectives, and can even be played with friends to spice up the competition. Given below is a list of the most popular Fortnite Deathrun Maps that will give players a run for their skills.

Fortnite Deathrun Maps Deathrun Map Codes Aqua/Alien Default Deathrun 1315-3305-1013 30 Level Glass Default Deathrun 0907-7974-3630 50 Level Purple vs Orange Deathrun 8466-6678-5812 Alien Deathrun 9566-7116-4977 Default Fishy Deathrun 0994-3259-8196 Deathrun 20 Levels Space Station 9675-9126-0133 25 Level Summer Adventure Deathrun 8695-6900-9197 Mixed Settings Neon Deathrun 9331-6398-2740 Infinite Level default Deathrun 2368-2970-1351 Deathrun "The Glass Prison" 5680-9950-3491

Top 10 Best Fortnite Deathrun Map Codes

1) Aqua/Alien Default Deathrun - 1315-3305-1013

Although Coral Castle may have been abducted, its memory lives on in the Fortnite Deathrun Map known as "Aqua/Alien Default Deathrun" created by Tiny.

Players get to experience a Coral Castle-themed deathrun that features checkpoints, the ability to save progress, and even a bit of swimming.

🐠AQUA // ALIEN🛸 DEFAULT DEATHRUN

1315-3305-1013



Live this week with my hub, thanks for the mini trailer @imcoolpls ☺️ pic.twitter.com/8npLWe2slP — Tiny 🌈🦩🛸 (@TinyManiacYT) June 15, 2021

2) 30 Level Glass Default Deathrun - 0907-7974-3630

One of the most unique Fortnite Deathrun Maps that players can try out is known as the "30 Level Glass Default Deathrun."

The entire map is mostly made of glass, and players will have to be extra careful while moving about. It was created by FlullyMunda and supports up to eight players at once.

3) 50 Level Purple vs Orange Deathrun - 8466-6678-5812

The "50 Level Purple vs Orange Deathrun map" was created by Apfel, and is ideal for large groups of players who want to compete against each other.

It features fifty levels in total, and supports up to forty players at once. The map's layout is simple to understand, and anyone can complete it.

4) Alien Deathrun - 9566-7116-4977

Although the Alien Mothership will soon come crashing down, players can still experience the alien theme by trying out their luck on the "Alien Deathrun" map created by Mareks-Renter.

The map features low gravity which will allow players to jump further, and they can also collect coins in order to skip the level if needed.

5) Default Fishy Deathrun - 0994-3259-8196

The best way to describe the "Default Fishy Deathrun" map could be by calling it a Fishstick fan's paradise. It was created by Hitrijan and features fifty levels that scale as the player progresses.

6) Deathrun 20 Levels Space Station - 9675-9126-0133

When it comes to simple yet functional space themed Fortnite Deathrun Maps, the "Deathrun 20 Levels Space Station" is truly amazing.

The map was created by Jalf and players have to complete it within a certain amount of time. It can support up to twenty players at once,

Avoid getting zapped by traps (Image via Jalf/Fortnite Maps)

7) Summer Adventure Deathrun - 8695-6900-9197

This Fortnite Deathrun Map features an uninhabited island riddled with traps and obstacles that players must overcome in order to make it until the end.

The "25 Level Summer Adventure Deathrun" was created by Fhsupport and is by far one of the most entertaining deathrun maps available to play.

8) Mixed Settings Neon Deathrun - 9331-6398-2740

For players who love everything neon, the "Mixed Settings Neon Deathrun" map created by BOLO07XYZ is going to be eye pleasing.

Although this Fortnite Deathrun Map only has six levels, plus a mystery level, it features some beautiful neon themed layouts with bright green aurora lights as a backdrop.

(Image via BOLO07XYZ/Fortnite Maps)

9) Infinite Level default Deathrun - 2368-2970-1351

For players who love endless challenges, the Infinite Level Default Deathrun is probably the best option out there as of now.

Created by Meep, this Fortnite Deathrun Map features infinite levels with a save feature. An additional twenty to forty stages are added every week as well.

Jump, slide and dash to the finish as you race against others through fun levels in today's Creative Showcase.



Play Infinite Level Default Deathrun by @CodeMeep now!



🎥: realllnathan pic.twitter.com/v34GaJadXb — Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) August 18, 2021

10) Deathrun "The Glass Prison" - 5680-9950-3491

Deathrun "The Glass Prison" created by Pouch007 is by far one of the hardest Fortnite Deathrun Maps on this list.

It features glass walls with hidden traps, a countdown timer, and players will really have to put their parkour skills to the test.

Also Read: Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares: Map codes, how to join, and other details

Edited by Siddharth Satish