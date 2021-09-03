Create
Notifications
×

Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares: Map codes, how to join, and other details

There are many Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares out there (Image via Alastorz_YT/Twitter)
There are many Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares out there (Image via Alastorz_YT/Twitter)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 03, 2021, 09:42 AM ET

50 mins ago

Listicle

Although Fortnite is predominantly known as a battle royale game, it has several horror maps with jumpscares that send chills down content creators' spines.

Over the years, players have created some amazing community maps via Fortnite Creative mode, ranging from box fights and exploration to puzzles. However, one genre stands out from the rest: horror.

Horror maps are designed by creators with one goal in mind: to scare players and get the hair on their skin standing.

Given below is a list of the most popular Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares alongside their map code.

Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares

Map Code

Paradox: The Beginning

6152-3603-0539

Quiet Place

3739-2232-6062

Evil 14 Awaits: First person

7710-0034-8827

Carnival Escape (Horror)

2385-3342-5568

Oliver Japanese Horror Map

5279-5436-2390

Lost in the unknown

5312-0287-8262

Alverton Hills: Livingston

2951-2235-6812

Top 7 Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares

1) Paradox: The Beginning - 6152-3603-0539

Paradox: The Beginning, made by THYROSX, is one of the lengthiest Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares on this list.

In this map, players wake up in a strange cabin with no memory of what happened. They must now find clues and escape. This is a single-player experience.

2) Quiet Place - 3739-2232-6062

Quiet Place was made by YOJJ47. It is a horror map filled with puzzles that players must solve in order to escape. However, one wrong move can lead to dire consequences. This is also a single-player experience.

3) Evil 14 Awaits: First person - 7710-0034-8827

Evil 14 Awaits: First person has it all - jumpscares, endless corridors, and a time loop. Players must navigate themselves out of a creepy house in order to break the loop.

The map is a single-player experience and was created by JKR_JULIAN.

4) Carnival Escape (Horror) - 2385-3342-5568

When it comes to Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares, Carnival Escape is not for the faint-hearted. Players arrive at a July 4th carnival with the intention of having fun, only to find themselves locked in and unable to escape.

The map was created by WISHBONE_45 and supports both single and multiplayer (up to 16 players).

5) Oliver Japanese Horror Map - 5279-5436-2390

For players who are scared of evil clowns, the Oliver Japanese Horror Map will test their stress limits.

In this map, players need to traverse narrow creepy corridors in order to escape a menacing clown. This is a single-player experience and was created by ROYSTORYQ.

6) Lost in the Unknown - 5312-0287-8262

Lost in the Unknown is one of the scariest and creepiest Fortnite horror maps with jumpscares. Players will survive a plane crash on this map and find themselves in a forest. However, they will soon realize that they are not alone.

This map was created by ARMYSETS and can be played solo or in duos.

7) Alverton Hills: Livingston - 2951-2235-6812

Alverton Hills: Livingston is a horror/thriller creative map unlike any other. Created by SUNDAYCW, players get to experience rich storytelling alongside a brilliantly laid-out map.

The map can be played by up to four players at once.

Also Read: Best Fortnite Creative Codes

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी