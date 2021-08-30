5 things to do in Fortnite before Chapter 2 Season 8 starts

With only a fortnight left until Fortnite Season 7 ends, all the new NPCs, weapons, locations, etc. that were introduced this season will disappear soon.

Nonetheless, loopers still have time to go about and try out a few things in-game before the storyline progresses to the new season. While there are a lot of things to check out, a few of them are a must try for everyone.

Top 5 things to try out in Fortnite before Season 7 ends

5) Claim Alien Artifacts and unlock Kymera styles

Given that the Alien Artifacts are limited to the current season, it's safe to assume that once that new season begins players will no longer be able to unlock anymore Kymera styles.

Although unlocking all the styles will take quite a bit of time, it's not impossible for loopers to finish it in a few days. For Battle Pass holders who have not yet started on their Kymera collection, it's time to go collect Alien Artifacts.

4) Try out all the weapons and items

At the start of every new season, the current loot pool is somewhat vaulted and new items are added into the game. With only two weeks left in hand, loopers should try out all the new weapons and items, as well as exotics that the current season has to offer.

Loopers can take some time out to bring down a saucer with a railgun, or go to the highest point in Fortnite and bounce down a slope using an Inflate-A-Bull. If combat or exploration is not preferable, then they could try using Alien Nanites to create a low gravity zone or perhaps craft the Plasma Cannon.

Remember that once Fortnite Season 7 ends, all the alien weapons as well as everything related to the current theme may get vaulted. The IO weapons may stay as they are yet to play a role, but other than that players will be able to use the weapons only in creative mode.

3) Mothership mini-game

Dr. Slone is going to bring down the Mothership and before that can happen, loopers who haven't had the time yet should definitely try out the mini-game inside the alien vessel.

To sum up the mini-game, players need to collect orbs in order to open up reward chests. Each orb increases the timer as well as the level of loot that can be claimed at the end of the mini-game.

2) Unlock rewards on the Battle Pass

Every season a new Battle Pass is introduced to the game and the cosmetic rewards that can be claimed are limited to the present season. Once the season ends, these unique rewards can no longer be claimed.

Loopers who have purchased the Battle Pass for Fortnite Season 7 should try to unlock all cosmetic rewards. Aside from collecting Battle Stars to unlock the rewards, players can even complete a few challenges related to the Battle Pass for exclusive rewards.

1) Play the Impostor Mode LTM

Although the Fortnite community is advocating for the new Impostor Mode LTM to be made into a permanent feature, Epic games is yet to decide its fate. While the mode may indeed make it to Fortnite Season 8, loopers should try it out now while it's still available in-game.

It functions much like the popular deduction game Among Us, and many have even claimed that the developers stole the entire ideation without consent from the actual game. Nonetheless, loopers can enjoy the game and earn a lot of experience points from it simultaneously.

Also Read: 5 locations Fortnite might bring back in Chapter 2 Season 8

Edited by Allan Mathew