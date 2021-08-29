Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins have already gained the attention of players around the world. Even though Epic Games hasn't revealed anything about the upcoming season, leaks have given a detailed account of Battle Pass skins that will arrive soon.

From Naruto to Kevin the Cube, players might witness a wide range of crossovers as well as authentic Fortnite content in Chapter 2, Season 8.

Naruto and Kunai weapon to be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins

While Chapter 2 Season 8 might have an Egyptian/Halloween theme, its Battle Pass will most likely revolve around anime characters.

A Naruto crossover: The Season 8 Battle Pass will reportedly feature some kind of Naruto crossover in terms of a Battle Pass skin and an explosive kunai weapon.#Fortnite — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 15, 2021

Apparently, Epic Games has been trying to bring in the Naruto skin for a long time. Leaks suggest that the developer officiate the crossover with Chapter 2, Season 8, and introduce Naruto as a Battle Pass skin.

Naruto and Kunai weapon might arrive as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Skins (Image via Sportskeeda)

In addition to that, players will also witness an Explosive Kunai weapon that ninjas commonly use.

Any fortnite fans and Naruto fans I found this a week ago and I just remembered about it pic.twitter.com/mWxmMbg8gb — JacobRolaz (@JacobRolaz) August 18, 2021

Following Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga will make an appearance in Fortnite

Music artists and their skins have now become very common in Epic Games' Battle Royale title. It seems like this trend will continue with Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins as well.

The court battle between Epic Games and Apple has revealed that a Lady Gaga skin is in the works. If not later, it will arrive in Chapter 2, Season 8. However, it is not confirmed if players will see the skin in the Item Shop or as a Battle Pass reward.

Kevin the Cube and other original Fortnite skins that will arrive in Chapter 2 Season 8

Due to the unprecedented rise in crossovers, many players have complained that Epic Games neglects the original skins and Fortnite's storyline.

Kevin, the Cube Orbs, spotted in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

However, this narrative might change in Chapter 2, Season 8, with the return of Kevin the Cube. This return will also bring some twists and turns to the storyline.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Kevin the Cube will play an important role in Chapter 2, Season 8. Leaks have not only revealed an upcoming POI called Cubes but a Kevin Couture skin as well.

Some names/codenames of upcoming skins from the survey (I might be wrong on the last one)



- Dark Drift

- Kevin Couture (+ Pickaxe, Backbling, Glider & Wrap)

- Cyber Runner

- Hacker pic.twitter.com/MNjPC28O0O — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Lastly, several skin designs from a recent survey by Epic Games are now being added in Fortnite. This includes Minty Oro that will be available in November.

The survey also contains the following skins that players will most likely witness in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass:

Green FNCS skin

Minotaur

Shark Woman

Dark Ark

Female version of Malcore

Love King

Eel Attack

Crisis (Male)

Wobble (Male)

Ice Maiden Spy

Raptor Spy (Male)

Pirate Octopus (Male)

Durr Boxer & Tomato Boxer

Following the success of Chapter 2, Season 7, Fortnite definitely looks keen to continue the momentum with Chapter 2, Season 8. Unique Battle Pass skins never fail to attract players, and it is safe to assume that the upcoming season will successfully do so.

Edited by Srijan Sen