Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins have already gained the attention of players around the world. Even though Epic Games hasn't revealed anything about the upcoming season, leaks have given a detailed account of Battle Pass skins that will arrive soon.
From Naruto to Kevin the Cube, players might witness a wide range of crossovers as well as authentic Fortnite content in Chapter 2, Season 8.
Naruto and Kunai weapon to be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins
While Chapter 2 Season 8 might have an Egyptian/Halloween theme, its Battle Pass will most likely revolve around anime characters.
Apparently, Epic Games has been trying to bring in the Naruto skin for a long time. Leaks suggest that the developer officiate the crossover with Chapter 2, Season 8, and introduce Naruto as a Battle Pass skin.
In addition to that, players will also witness an Explosive Kunai weapon that ninjas commonly use.
Following Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga will make an appearance in Fortnite
Music artists and their skins have now become very common in Epic Games' Battle Royale title. It seems like this trend will continue with Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass skins as well.
The court battle between Epic Games and Apple has revealed that a Lady Gaga skin is in the works. If not later, it will arrive in Chapter 2, Season 8. However, it is not confirmed if players will see the skin in the Item Shop or as a Battle Pass reward.
Kevin the Cube and other original Fortnite skins that will arrive in Chapter 2 Season 8
Due to the unprecedented rise in crossovers, many players have complained that Epic Games neglects the original skins and Fortnite's storyline.
However, this narrative might change in Chapter 2, Season 8, with the return of Kevin the Cube. This return will also bring some twists and turns to the storyline.
Kevin the Cube will play an important role in Chapter 2, Season 8. Leaks have not only revealed an upcoming POI called Cubes but a Kevin Couture skin as well.
Lastly, several skin designs from a recent survey by Epic Games are now being added in Fortnite. This includes Minty Oro that will be available in November.
The survey also contains the following skins that players will most likely witness in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass:
- Green FNCS skin
- Minotaur
- Shark Woman
- Dark Ark
- Female version of Malcore
- Love King
- Eel Attack
- Crisis (Male)
- Wobble (Male)
- Ice Maiden Spy
- Raptor Spy (Male)
- Pirate Octopus (Male)
- Durr Boxer & Tomato Boxer
Following the success of Chapter 2, Season 7, Fortnite definitely looks keen to continue the momentum with Chapter 2, Season 8. Unique Battle Pass skins never fail to attract players, and it is safe to assume that the upcoming season will successfully do so.