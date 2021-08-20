Fortnite leaks reveal creepy version of Fishstick, "The Sideways" loot tiers and anti-Mothership bomb

Despite just over 20 days to go till Fortnite Season 7 ends, the leaks don't seem to be slowing down. If anything, they seem to be ramping up in preparation for the new season and events to come.

In addition to the bulk of upcoming skins that were leaked a short while ago, a rather strange yet alluring Fishstick skin was discovered alongside the confirmation of "The Sideways" occurring in-game soon.

Epic are still working on the next Walking Dead collab for the new show's Season, there glider I talked about a while ago appeared in yesterday's leak.



My guess is that we will either get Negan or Rick, or both, because those are the 2 characters they would go for next. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

Fortnite leaks reveal some explosive content coming soon

1) Creepy Fishstick

Fishstick is a beloved skin that players just can't seem to get enough of. The skin has become so popular that there are numerous variations of it to suit every occasion; and now, by the looks of it, a creepy version of the skin codenamed "Deadfish" may be added to the game at some point.

This variant of Fishstick will more than likely be added to the game during the upcoming Fortnitemares in Fortnite Season 8, or perhaps next year itself. Without any official news from Epic Games, loopers will have to wait.

Epic might add this creepy version of Fishstick to the game at some point!



There's currently an unfinished wrap codename in the files called "DeadFish", which perfectly fits this skin from the survey..



(Thanks to @TweaBR for letting me know!) pic.twitter.com/otZbuGmEzT — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 20, 2021

2) Sideway shuffle

Speaking of Fortnitemares, it would seem that loot tiers were recently added in for "The Sideways" monsters. It's unclear how this event will look or if it'll be a feature throughout Fortnite Season 8.

As of now, there's no real information about it; however, with the new season just around the corner, dataminers and leakers will hopefully provide some more substantial details soon.

Some loot tiers were added for "The Sideways" monsters that get added next Halloween (according to the Reddit leak):



- Loot_Sideways_Weak (Grey Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_Strong (Blue Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_SuperStrong (Purple/Legendary Loot)

- Loot_Sideways_ZigZag (Jumpscare) pic.twitter.com/Q7pVF6GxCj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

3) The bomb has been abducted

With the end of the season, the alien theme will likely end as well. Several leakers have even uncovered voice recordings of Dr. Slone stating that the Mothership will come crashing down onto the island, which further backs the idea of the alien theme ending.

While there's presently no timeline in place, based on speculation, it's bound to happen during the last week of Fortnite Season 7. In fact, the evidence for the same has been staring loopers in the face for some time now.

Following the leaks that showcased the destruction of POIs on the island, a sort of bombing device was discovered in the files by dataminers. Although it's speculated that this would be used to defeat the Mothership, there was no lore related to it in the storyline at that time.

Oooh wait! When the mothership abducts corny it will abduct the bomb too so that could be slones plan, if that was already happening ive only just realised — MR_GRU_ (@Dylan_hay862) August 19, 2021

However, over the course of the past two weeks, the Legendary challenges and recordings of Slone have provided an insight into what will happen to the Mothership, and by the looks of it, one fan has managed to figure it out.

Given that Corny Complex will be abducted after Coral Castle, this means that the Mothership will not only be abducting chunks of the POI but also a bomb. It's unclear, though, if the bomb will explode or perhaps create an EMP explosion to take the Mothership offline and cause it to crash.

