Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP nerf: Epic Games responds to players worried about XP progression this season

It's no secret that the XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been challenging. With lobbies filled to the brim with sweaty players, no weekly challenges, and punchcards being completed within the first week of the new season, climbing level feels more like a job than fun.

While this may not be an issue for casual players or those who have not bought a Battle Pass, unlocking new cosmetics has become a nightmare for those who have. This season, the average level for most gamers is anywhere between 25 to 50, which is quite low by some accounts.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've reduced the XP earned in Impostors mode by roughly 50%.



To counteract this low XP gain, many loopers began turning to the Impostor Mode, added in-game towards the end of Fortnite Season 7. With the help of this mode, they began to level up fast, too fast, which unfortunately caught the attention of Epic Games. Subsequently, the XP earned was slashed in half.

Swift backlash followed as the community aired its voices on Twitter, stating that nerfing the Impostor Mode made no sense given that an alternative, more straightforward method to level up was non-existent.

Prominent leaker iFireMonkey had this to say:

"Instead of nerfing Impostors XP, I wish they would just give us more ways to earn XP in Battle Royale so that we aren't forced to play Impostors to level up at what feels like a decent pace."

With daily challenges providing only 51,000 experience points and with punchcards failing to pack a punch, the community has been left with no choice but to call out Epic for its lack of oversight.

Fortnite Switch Physics @PhysicsSwitch @FortniteStatus It’s honestly as if you don’t want us to play the game. 3 daily quests that take at most 30 minutes to complete and give not even a level of XP and then what? no reason to play BR because SBMM is thoroughly broken, no reason to play Impostors anymore. Creative AFK nerf next? @FortniteStatus It’s honestly as if you don’t want us to play the game. 3 daily quests that take at most 30 minutes to complete and give not even a level of XP and then what? no reason to play BR because SBMM is thoroughly broken, no reason to play Impostors anymore. Creative AFK nerf next?

Epic responds to community regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 XP nerf debacle

Thanks to the overwhelming pressure from the community, a few hours ago, Epic posted a tweet stating that it would rework the XP system and make various improvements.

More information will be disclosed on September 28th.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We've noticed that XP gained in Battle Royale this season isn't where we'd like it to be and are making a variety of improvements.



Although the developer hasn't hinted at these new changes, community members are hopeful that XP gains will increase. At the moment, it's unclear how this oversight was made, given that they've had years to perfect the formula.

While Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is indeed turning out to be interesting, the XP nerf issue has to be resolved posthaste to prevent players from giving up on the game this fast.

