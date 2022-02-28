Fortnite glitch is allowing players to use Treasure map infinitely, here is how

Drake's Map was recently introduced to Fortnite as a collaborative rebrand of the classic treasure maps of seasons past. The map allows players to get several exceptional weapons, setting them up well for the rest of the game. These maps are highly sought after items because of this.

Normally, players can use it once to find a treasure and it will disappear from their inventory once they dig up and open the chest. A new glitch has been discovered that lets gamers use the map as many times as they want. Here's how to take advantage.

Fortnite player discovers glitch that allows never-ending use of Drake's map

The glitch comes courtesy of Glitch King on YouTube, who is known for finding any and every glitch that pops up. This is one of the more useful glitches that has been discovered, though.

Players have to equip Drake's map to open a chest even once. These can be acquired from floor loot, chests, rare chests, and supply drops. The only place they can't be found is in vending machines.

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Use Drake’s Map to locate a treasure trove full of golden loot!" #Fortnite News Update: Drake’s Map"Use Drake’s Map to locate a treasure trove full of golden loot!" #Fortnite News Update: Drake’s Map"Use Drake’s Map to locate a treasure trove full of golden loot!" https://t.co/KW6Kg4YA6J

This glitch is only possible in duos, trios, or squads. Players must have a teammate to use the map more than once.

As soon as players find the map, they should get to the X immediately. Once they're there, they need to dig up the chest but not open it. Gamers can then drop the map and allow their teammates to pick it up.

X marks the spot (Image via andywhite677 on Twitter)

Teammates will sadly need to get knocked down and then eliminated. The map that players pick up will show a new treasure. They can dig up the initial one and head out in search of the second one.

This can be done as often as Fortnite players are able to, though rebooting a teammate over and over requires time.

This glitch is very useful towards getting great loot, but it's not likely to be around much longer. The Fortnite v19.40 update is coming out tomorrow, and the glitch will likely be patched by then if it hasn't already.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar