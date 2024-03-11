Fortnite Hiding Props disabled: Possible reasons explored

According to reports, Epic Games has disabled Hiding Props in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This has slowly come to light as players report being unable to use Hiding Props in-game. Since these are often used to escape opponents, it gives players a tactical choice when fleeing combat. With them being disabled, escaping becomes a bit more tricky.

While an official announcement has not been made, a hotfix was issued, which disabled the in-game feature. Based on the information provided by Fortnite leakers/data miners MidaRado, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey, the decision was implemented due to a recent bug discovered in-game.

Here's everything we know about the ongoing situation.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Hiding Props disabled disabled, possible reasons explored

Expand Tweet

It seems that the Wings Of Icarus were causing a mobility issue when players using them interacted with Hiding Props. They could be launched into the air and sent flying upward. Essentially, it could allow players to stay in the air for as long as needed.

Given that those on the ground wouldn't be able to spot them, this could lead to an unfair competitive advantage. Despite the Wings Of Icarus being nerfed recently, it would allow players to dive on unsuspecting opponents and obliterate them in mere seconds. This would be frustrating for opponents as they would not be able to spot players diving from thousands of feet in the air.

Here's a video showcasing the Fortnite Hiding Props bug in real-time:

Expand Tweet

As seen in the video, the player using Wing Of Icarus was shot into the air at breakneck speed as soon as they interacted with a Hiding Prop in Fortnite. This would give them a clear view of the entire island and allow them to divebomb onto players with ease. As such, disabling Hiding Props was the only logical solution for the time being.

Here's what the community had to say about Epic Games disabling Hiding Props in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen from the majority of comments, the community is happy that Epic Games disabled Hiding Props. Given that certain players were abusing this bug, it's for the best that this step was taken. That said, Epic Games will provide an update if and when they re-enable Hiding Props. As mentioned, given that they have been part of the game for years now, players will want them back.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!