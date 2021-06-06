Fortnite: How to redeem the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit in Season 6

Loopers can get hold of the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit through the Fortnite x Batman comics.

The comic has six issues, and each of these issues contains a code. Gamers can use these codes to redeem in-game cosmetics. The Harley Quinn Rebirth cosmetic code is available in the first issue of the Fortnite x Batman comics.

Season 6 will get over on June 7, and fans have very little time to redeem the code. Gamers are wondering how to get hold of the coveted cosmetics before the next season kicks in.

This article will dive into the process of acquiring the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit.

Fortnite Season 6: Claiming the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit

As mentioned above, each issue of the Fortnite x Batman comic contains a code. To get the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit, loopers will need to get hold of the first issue of the comic series.

Signing up for the DC Universe Infinite subscription will also receive a code via email. However, loopers must note that this service is exclusively available for gamers belonging from the United States region.

The code to access the Harley Quinn Rebirth cosmetic will only be available via these two methods.

Finally got the rebirth Harley quinn skin #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/tNlGNwyhQt — SiXial (@SiXialYT) May 26, 2021

Loopers will need to head towards Fortnite.com/redeem once the code is available. Gamers will be required to log in to their Epic games account.

After logging in, gamers will be able to see the area to enter the code. After entering the code, gamers will notice a redeem button. Clicking this button will redeem the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit. Gamers will be able to see the coveted outfit once they log into Fortnite.

Harley Quinn is an extremely popular character among loopers and popular culture enthusiasts. Players quickly got a hold of the first issue of the Fortnite x Batman comic once they were notified that the comic contained the code to redeem the outfit.

Harley Quinn's DC Rebirth costume is the first of several new items and skins being added to Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/4LZVKQ21ho — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 26, 2021

It will be tough to find the first issue of the Fortnite x Batman comic. Residents of the United States can use the online service to get the code. However, loopers hailing from other countries will have a tough time getting the code for the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit.

Players will be rewarded with a Fortnite Batman Armored skin if all six cosmetic codes are redeemed. Time is running out, and gamers need to act fast to redeem the Harley Quinn Rebirth outfit in Fortnite.

Edited by Srijan Sen