Fortnite 'Ineligible For Event' error in Ariana Grande Tour quick fixes

For those eagerly awaiting Ariana Grande's appearance in the Rift Tour for Fortnite, a pesky error has barred several players from entering the concert at all. The countdown for the live event has been ticking for days now, causing a heap of frustration for fans who are unable to join the servers.

what does it mean if my fortnite says ineligible for event under where the game modes are — abi ! | JADE DAY (@tbyabi) August 6, 2021

Luckily, there are a few quick steps players can take that may potentially solve the issue at hand, but there are no guaranteed solutions.

These fixes rely heavily on the player's internet connection and connection strength between their device and Fortnite's game servers.

Fast fixes to solve connection error in Fortnite's Ariana Grande debut concert

The most likely culprit behind the "Ineligible For Event" error is that the servers are seeing too much traffic to connect a player to the game where the concert will take place.

With thousands of players standing by ready to mash the join button, there are only so many users that Fortnite can accept into the match at a time, creating a long line to the entrance.

So far, the best solution is to keep attempting to connect while resetting the WiFi connection to refresh the request and enter the live event raging through Fortnite at the moment.

Players can try disconnecting from the internet on their device and then rejoining or taking it a step further and resetting the WiFi router altogether.

Fortnite players can perform this task by unplugging the router from its power source in a wall socket, waiting at least 30 seconds for the system to shutdown, and then plugging the system back in to reset the network.

If all else fails, try restarting the device that Fortnite runs on to clear any sort of data cache clogging the bandwidth. Multiple attempts to join the same server may cause unwanted lag or connection issues that may prevent any clear path to the live event server.

Patience may be the key in this situation as thousands of players are hooking up to the same thing. Wait for the connection to catch up with the joining request and refresh any connection points.

Try to remain excited for the live event as Epic Games and Fortnite work relentlessly to resolve all issues, and deliver a great experience.

