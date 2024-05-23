Fortnite iOS could return to UK soon

As Fortnite builds up to another memorable season launch for Chapter 5 Season 3, players across the community are celebrating the arrival of new content in the upcoming update. However, players in the UK now have more of a reason to celebrate as recent reports suggest that the game could be returning to iOS devices in the UK following a recent development.

The news was brought forward by a prominent personality in the game's community @FNMNews and was then re-shared by veteran Fortnite leaker HYPEX. According to the reports, the UK Parliament has just passed the Digital Markets Competition & Consumers, or DMCC law, which will allow Epic Games to make the game available on UK platforms, much like the EU before it.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors. Readers are advised to take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Fortnite iOS will likely return to UK after the EU

For those unaware, Fortnite was taken off of all iOS devices across the globe when Epic Games attempted to bypass Apple's App Store fees by implementing its own payment system for the game, much to Apple's dismay. This led to the developers and Apple engaging in a legal dispute regarding Apple's App Store policies, with Apple coming out on top with a verdict from the US Supreme Court.

Now, following the Digital Markets Law in the EU and the DMCC Law in the UK, Epic Games will be able to create and deploy its own storefront for players to download the game and other applications through.

Since Epic Games previously announced the launch of the Epic Games Store for iOS and Google Play Devices in the EU, it is likely that the same practice will be followed in the UK. While an exact date for the release of the Epic Games Store on mobile devices has not yet been revealed, it is said to arrive later down the line in 2024.

This means that players in the UK who have been stuck in Chapter 2 Season 3 ever since the game was taken off the App Store will get to witness all the new changes, including the upcoming post-apocalyptic saga of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

