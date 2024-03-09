Fortnite Juice WRLD collaboration coming soon, leaks suggest 

A Fortnite Juice WRLD collaboration is set to happen soon, as per recent leaks brought to light by veteran leakers/dataminers HYPEX and ShiinaBR on X. Based on the details, this collaboration will include Fortnite Festival Jam Tracks. They will be listed in the Item Shop as "Juice WRLD Jam Bundle". The songs that will be part of this bundle are unknown for the time being.

Given that many legalities are involved with Jam Tracks and other such crossovers, it's hard to tell what Epic Games has planned. While the community has some suggestions, like All Girls Are The Same and Lucid Dreams, they may not be featured in-game. Nevertheless, after months of speculation and rumors, it would seem the Fortnite Juice WRLD collaboration is finally happening.

Could the Fortnite Juice WRLD collaboration feature cosmetics?

At the moment, it's impossible to say if the collaboration will feature any cosmetics. While immortalizing Jarad Anthony Higgins with his own Outfit/Skin in the Metaverse would be a grand gesture, it's unclear if it will happen. Similar to the Jam Tracks, given the numerous legalities at play, there's no telling what could be added to the game.

Furthermore, given that leakers/dataminers have not found any evidence of cosmetics in the game files, they likely do not exist. This could change in the future, but for now, players should not get their hopes up.

When would the Fortnite Juice WRLD collaboration start?

While the Jam Tracks are set to be released soon based on what leakers/dataminers have mentioned, there is no timeline in place. However, it could be this Thursday (March 14, 2024). This is when the new Jam Tracks will be officially revealed. On the flipside, there is a possibility that the Juice WRLD Jam Bundle won't be announced this coming week.

In fact, it could even be delayed until mid-season or towards the end. There is no telling at this point in time. Unless Fortnite leaks regarding the same do not surface, it's all based on speculation and what-ifs.

