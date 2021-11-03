Fortnite leak indicates major map changes, new Pyramid POI in Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite rumor mill has been abuzz recently as the latter half of Chapter 2 Season 8 chugs along. These rumors touched upon everything from when the next chapter is going to arrive to a new POI and so much more.

Now it seems that these rumors may have something to substantiate them as fresh leaks have confirmed a few different claims. As per the leaks, the future of Fortnite looks very interesting as a bunch of core gameplay elements may radically change. Here's what we know so far.

Major Fortnite rumors seemingly confirmed by recent leaks

The first rumor began as a fan theory. Fans theorized that Chapter 3 might be the next season and that Fortnite might skip over Seasons 9 and X for Chapter 2. Epic Games followed a linear path to ten seasons before changing chapters the first time around, but it appears as if they might not do that a second time.

This was pretty much confirmed when an Epic employee accidentally told a player the current chapter would run until December. Many of these leaks were thanks to prominent Fortnite leakers and dataminers ShiinaBR, HYPEX and TweaBR.

The other major rumor came from a leak in Chapter 2 Season 7 where a Pyramid POI was mentioned. Many of the leaks from the transition between Season 7 and 8 came true almost immediately, except for the Pyramid POI.

Chapter 2 in Fortnite may be closing sooner than expected. Image via Epic Games

The Pyramid POI debacle looks to be ending though as HYPEX has found data files that seemingly solidify the Pyramid's existence via a challenge that involves it. Fans began theorizing that the Convergence would become the rumored Pyramid POI, and it seems like that's now been confirmed as well.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX



Here's the Cube Queen's banner & "Visit The Pyramid" challenge. Thanks to THE CUBES ARE 100% TURNING INTO A PYRAMID!Here's the Cube Queen's banner & "Visit The Pyramid" challenge. Thanks to @gameshed_ for pointing it out! THE CUBES ARE 100% TURNING INTO A PYRAMID!Here's the Cube Queen's banner & "Visit The Pyramid" challenge. Thanks to @gameshed_ for pointing it out! https://t.co/wxRQ77luS7

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Based on those two pieces of evidence, it seems that the pyramid is coming this season, but since chapter changes result in massive map changes, it might end up being pushed to next season. Chapter 3 has been rumored to have a new map, so introducing a Pyramid POI for just a month seems unlikely, indicating the POI may drop after Chapter 8 ends.

Edited by Danyal Arabi