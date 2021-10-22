Fortnite player turns Cube Town into a giant pyramid, and fans are all for it

Cube Town (The Convergence) is brand new to Fortnite and many players are looking forward to exploring it for the first time. However, that didn't stop one player from totally revamping it just a few days after it arrived.

Fortnite was recently updated to v18.21 and has added a ton of new additions to Fortnitemares 2021. This includes a brand new POI: The Convergence. The new POI is the spot where, fittingly, all the Cubes have converged. In doing so, they have released the Cube Queen who hovers above the location.

Fortnite player turns Cube Town into a pyramid

The POI is made up of Cubes, bouncy water (just like Loot Lake when it absorbed Kevin) and Cube-like structures. It didn't take long for one player to completely change all of that, though.

This player turned The Convergence into a complete pyramid, which undoubtedly took a very long time and a ton of materials. Each side of the pyramid has tons of walls and probably took well over 999 wood, which is the battle royale limit. This probably happened in Creative and not Battle Royale mode.

There's little chance a player could land in the middle of the map and accrue enough mats to build this without being eliminated. Preventing themselves from getting lost in the storm or get any of the build damaged, but it's an impressive feat nonetheless.

This isn't the first time a pyramid has been built over an existing Fortnite location, though. The first one wasn't made entirely of one material, so The Convergence's pyramid is more impressive.

Chapter 2 Season 8 was leaked to be having a brand new pyramid POI, but that hasn't happened yet. In fact, The Convergence is the first new location this season, making the leak even less likely. Still, there's plenty of time for the pyramid to show up, and perhaps this player has laid the groundwork for where it might be.

The leaked pyramid POI that hasn't arrived yet. Image via Epic Games

There's no telling what the Cubes and the Cube Queen are doing there, but changing the map could be in their plans. The changes could mean the arrival of the long-rumored pyramid POI. But, only time will tell.

