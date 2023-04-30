Fortnite leak reveals up to 8 new features arriving in Creative 2.0 (UEFN)

The latest Fortnite leak from Hypex — made public on April 29 — reveals many new amazing features that are coming to Creative 2.0 (UEFN). The Unreal Editor for Fortnite was released in March, and many creators are still learning how to use it. However, Epic Games has huge plans for it and will soon launch several features that will drastically expand Creative 2.0's capabilities and allow creators to improve their maps.

One thing that many fans would love to see is the ability to change weapon stats. Based on the post from Hypex, this is something Epic is working on and could be released very soon.

Additionally, the Fortnite leak reveals that creators will be able to create their own custom weapons in the future. This feature will allow players to create even more unique Creative 2.0 maps that don't rely on any in-game assets.

Fortnite leak reveals several amazing Creative 2.0 features that could be released in 2023

Unreal Editor for Fortnite will receive incredible additions in the future (Image via Epic Games)

Shortly after Epic Games released UEFN, the company revealed Fortnite's Creative 2.0 roadmap. The developers' final goal is to allow players to create AAA games within Fortnite.

While the Unreal Editor for Fortnite is a tool with many capabilities, there are still several things that need to be added to Creative 2.0 before players can make independent games. Fortunately, Epic is working on bringing many new features to the game, which were revealed by Hypex.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- Custom Player Animations

- Chapter 4 Landscape

- Modify Existing Weapons Stats

- Create Custom Weapons (NOT IN THE NEAR FUTURE!)

- They're exploring the best way to allow customizing Player Controls, Camera,… Fortnite are working on (or considering) these features for UEFN- Custom Player Animations- Chapter 4 Landscape- Modify Existing Weapons Stats- Create Custom Weapons (NOT IN THE NEAR FUTURE!)- They're exploring the best way to allow customizing Player Controls, Camera,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Fortnite are working on (or considering) these features for UEFN 🔥- Custom Player Animations- Chapter 4 Landscape- Modify Existing Weapons Stats- Create Custom Weapons (NOT IN THE NEAR FUTURE!)- They're exploring the best way to allow customizing Player Controls, Camera,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GG6Xh0d4tp

Fortnite creators will soon be able to add custom player animations to their Creative 2.0 maps. They will also be able to customize player controls, cameras, and movement. Moreover, Epic Games will release the Chapter 4 landscape to UEFN, and creators will be able to release hotfixes for their maps. This means that they won't have to re-publish creations whenever they make small changes to them.

Creators will be able to modify weapons, according to the new leak (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite leak also revealed that gamers will be able to modify the stats of existing weapons. Furthermore, Epic Games will allow them to add custom weapons to the game at some point as well.

The release date of these features hasn't been revealed yet. However, Hypex pointed out that custom weapons won't be added anytime soon.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes