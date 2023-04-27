Fortnite players can now get a well-paid job to simply play the game, here's how

Fortnite players can now use their skills to make money in the Creative mode. With the release of Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), the Creative mode now has many more capabilities and is quite profitable. Due to this, Atlas Creative, one of the most popular studios, is looking for players who will work on designing new maps within the video game.

Atlas Creative has an amazing team of Fortnite players who've worked on several massive projects. One of these projects is Atlas OG Battle Royale, which is a recreation of the original Fortnite in Creative 2.0.

The studio is looking for talented creators who will work on developing new maps. This is a long-term position, and anyone with experience developing Creative maps should apply.

Atlas Creative is hiring talented Fortnite players with knowledge of building maps

Fortnite players can make money while developing maps (Image via Epic Games)

Atlas Creative is a quickly growing studio and is looking for experienced full-time developers. Fortnite players who want to apply for the job need to be familiar with Unreal Engine 5, which is the game engine Fortnite is based on.

Furthermore, applicants must have a strong understanding of C++, C#, or Python. Considering that the studio is looking for Creative map developers, existing experience with map creation is a tremendous bonus. This applies to both Creative 1.0 and Creative 2.0.

Atlas Creative @AtlasCreativeFN



We want you!



Join Our Team and Help us Create the Next Major Fortnite Experience!



Apply Now!

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAI…



#UEFN #FortniteCreative #GameDevJobs Are you a Talented Developer? Have Previous Experience with Fortnite Development?We want you!Join Our Team and Help us Create the Next Major Fortnite Experience!Apply Now! Are you a Talented Developer? Have Previous Experience with Fortnite Development?We want you! Join Our Team and Help us Create the Next Major Fortnite Experience!Apply Now!docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAI…#UEFN #FortniteCreative #GameDevJobs https://t.co/J7BAJ8hTX5

Interested players will need to apply through this link. The company is asking for basic information, such as name, location, and any experience applicants have.

It's important to note that Atlas Creative uses code to develop its maps. This means that applicants cannot use visual scripting or anything similar to that. Due to this, only experienced players who are familiar with coding and Fortnite map development should apply.

The company did not clarify how long the job opening will be active. However, it will likely end in early May, meaning interested developers should apply as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes