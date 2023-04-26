Fortnite Creative studio is working on a unique map players have never seen before

Fortnite Creative 2.0 allows creators to create unique and mind-blowing maps within the popular video game. Visenya Studios, a popular Creative studio, is working on a project that will show the world how amazing Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) truly is. The map has numerous custom assets and looks nothing like Fortnite, which is impressive.

Despite UEFN being out for only a month, many talented creators have created incredible maps. However, most of these maps use the assets Epic Games made for its popular battle royale game.

Visenya Studios' Fortnite Creative map is unique because it was built from scratch. The upcoming map has no resemblance to Fortnite, and some players can't even believe that it's real.

The upcoming Fortnite Creative map is the most unique map ever created

The video above shows how unique and creative the upcoming map is. Visenya Studios used custom assets to create a whole new world within Fortnite, and the result is mind-blowing.

Most Fortnite Creative maps use regular character models. However, the upcoming map uses a completely different character that players can control and explore the map with. This is the biggest difference between the upcoming map and all the others.

Twitter user madmoods, who is the co-founder of Visenya Studios, revealed that all the assets used on the map are custom. Due to this, we expect this to be one of the most popular Creative maps ever made.

Furthermore, the talented Fortnite creator plans to turn this into a multiplayer map. The plan for the map is to have players pick their own custom characters, which will definitely be the most amazing feature.

The video also shows different classes of players. It appears that players will be able to choose between a melee and a ranged class. However, there will likely be more classes once the map comes out.

Currently, the melee class uses a mace, while the ranged class is a ninja with throwing stars.

The Fortnite Creative map offers players a variety of characters (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, the Fortnite Creative map is currently affected by a bug, which is why it cannot be played with multiple players at the same time. Its creators can turn it into a single-player map but have no interest in doing so.

The release date of the unique map is currently unknown. However, madmoods posts frequent updates on his Twitter account and will likely release the map code once it's ready.

Currently, the map is affected by a bug that doesn't allow it to be used for a multiplayer game. If Epic Games fixes the bug quickly, the map could be released within a few weeks.

