Fortnite leak reveals new "Plasma Shotgun" in Season 7

Recent Fortnite leaks have excited loopers by revealing important details about Season 7. Data miners have worked efficiently to disclose details regarding the theme, expected inclusions in the game, and expected Battle Pass.

Recently, it was revealed that gamers would see the island transition from a Primal theme into an Alien one. The shift in the game's theme will change certain aspects, including weapons, locations, and quests, to name a few.

The Alien theme serves as the perfect setup to introduce sci-fi weapons on the island. This article reveals details of a sci-fi weapon already present in Fortnite and discusses what popular data miners have to say regarding the same.

Fortnite Season 7: Plasma Shotgun to debut in BR mode?

Data miners have revealed that Primal weapons will be heading towards the vault at the end of the season. It is anticipated that Epic Games will introduce new weapons into the island's loot pool.

The inclusion of aliens and UFOs means that loopers can expect the publisher to roll out various sci-fi weapons.

Recently, popular data miner XTigerHyperX revealed that Epic could introduce the Pulsar 9000 shotgun in Battle Royale mode.

The Pulsar 9000 shotgun in stw is a sci-fi weapon that shoots a large ring of plasma ( see the description ) so it fits the season 7 theme



i assume that's how it will work in BR too but with Big modifications ! pic.twitter.com/YMxTYLCGpt — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) June 6, 2021

The Pulsar 9000 is a sci-fi weapon found in the Fortnite Save the World mode and fires a large plasma ring. Speculation regarding the inclusion of this weapon is high as it fits the Alien theme perfectly.

Currently. the shotgun deals 266 damage to players, and it takes 4 seconds to reload. The fire rate for this shotgun is 1.35, and shots from the Pulsar 9000 pierce enemies, thus making it a destructive weapon in Fortnite.

Even if the shotgun is introduced in Fortnite BR mode, loopers can expect it to undergo a few modifications. XTigerHyperX even confirmed this on Twitter.

BTW since stw weapons get heavily modified in BR it'll probably work in a different way in BR , the model and the main idea still inspired from STW tho



we already got a rough description of how the BR version would work pic.twitter.com/QwGFfaTtvF — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) June 6, 2021

The Primal set has six weapons that will get vaulted in Season 7. Gamers expect that Epic will introduce the Pulsar 9000 shotgun as the first sci-fi weapon. The developers are expected to introduce a few more such futuristic firearms to make up for the vacancy left by the Primal weapons.

However, all this is speculation at this point, and what gets added can only be confirmed once the new season comes out.

Fortnite Season 7 will go live on June 8th, and players are excited about the upcoming season. They are advised to keep track of the official website of Epic Games for any official statement regarding the latest season.

