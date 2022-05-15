Fortnite leak teases another broken shotgun that functions much like an SMG

The shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 have been very interesting. The spread of the Striker Pump Shotgun, the Auto Shotgun, the Ranger Shotgun, and the Drum Shotgun have provided players with all kinds of options. Each shotgun does something different and provides a unique advantage to players for using it.

The Auto Shotgun fires faster and deals more damage than the Drum, which has an even higher rate of fire. On the other hand, the Ranger does a little more damage than the Striker Pump and has more range, but you can only use one bullet per reload.

This is the most shotguns that players have seen in a single season in a long time. Most seasons only see three, and the majority of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 only had two shotguns. Now, a new Fortnite leak suggests a fifth shotgun might be on its way that may be more broken than all the shotguns in the game.

Fortnite leak shows insane shotgun more broken than the rest

The Drum Shotgun fires incredibly fast. Its fire rate, which tells players how many shots can be fired in one second, is an astonishing three. Many Fortnite players consider this to be the most broken shotgun in the game right now because it can effectively work as a spray and pray shotgun, which is a deadly combo.

The new shotgun, which currently does not have a name, won't fire quite that fast, but it will be faster than the other shotguns in Fortnite. It will, however, deal more damage than the Drum Shotgun, making it another good choice for firing a lot of high damage shots at enemies.

HYPEX



- 8 Bullets. Reloads 2 at a time for 6 seconds.

- Shoots 2 bullets at a time with a fire rate of 0.85, faster than the striker & pump.

- 54 damage common (75 headshot) & 66 damage legendary (95 headshot). PER BULLET! Epic are working on a new shotgun similar to primal shotgun:- 8 Bullets. Reloads 2 at a time for 6 seconds.- Shoots 2 bullets at a time with a fire rate of 0.85, faster than the striker & pump.- 54 damage common (75 headshot) & 66 damage legendary (95 headshot). PER BULLET! https://t.co/kGCrOFSBwO

According to HYPEX, the shotgun will hold eight bullets and reload two at a time for just six seconds. It will also shoot two bullets at a time, which is something none of the shotguns do now.

For a Common rarity, this shotgun will deal 54 damage to the body; the Legendary variant will deliver 66 damage. These figures jump to 75 and 96 for headshots, respectively.

The key thing to note here is that it's not 54 damage per trigger pull but per bullet. Since it fires two bullets at a time, there's a possibility for a Common shotgun to deal 108 damage to the body in no time at all.

A headshot with a Legendary version would kill anyone who doesn't have full health or shields, which is insane considering how fast the gun fires. There have been some incredibly broken Fortnite shotguns that have needed nerfs, and it appears that this gun could be the latest addition to that list.

It should be noted that this information comes from a leak and is therefore not concrete. It should be taken with a grain of salt.

