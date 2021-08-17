Fortnite leaked skins: Every new cosmetic in v17.40 update - Galaxia 2.0, Vox Hunter and more

Fortnite is going through what is perhaps the most eventful time of the season. With numerous collaborations and crossovers, Chapter 2 - Season 7 brought a huge roster of exciting new skins, assorted cosmetics and themed items.

Aside from Superman and Batman, Fortnite has already confirmed the addition of a Wonder Woman bundle in the game, including a Wonder Woman loading screen and assorted cosmetics with the Amazonian character skin.

All this while the community is trying to catch a breather after witnessing the Rift Tour live event featuring Ariana Grande. Recently, old-school gamers in the Fortnite community were surprised with two iconic skins from Street Fighter.

Truly, this season has turned out to be one of the most lively in the game. And based on recent teasers and announcements, there is still a lot left to come this season.

The 17.40 update went live in Fortnite today and has brought even more interesting skins to the game. Although these skins are not yet available, noted data miners and Fortnite leakers have found out what this update has in store for everyone.

Fortnite 17.40 update will bring a host of new skins, bundles and assorted cosmetics

The skins presented in the tweet above have failed to leave a mark on the community and many have commented saying the new Galaxy Scout skin looks a little off-putting.

I just don’t like the circle on her chest — 👽ĀŁĖČ👽 (@Alec_Orens_) August 17, 2021

However, the Vox Hunter skin seems to be getting a better reception.

his head reminds me of a little someone pic.twitter.com/5SBAPA3VMo — Antre (@_antre__) August 17, 2021

It is for the Fox Clan pic.twitter.com/nuXOonRztS — Jake The Tax (@JakeTheTax) August 17, 2021

The other skins revealed by the noted Fortnite leaker and data miner HYPEX also seem to be a little underwhelming. For instance:

However, what takes the cake among HYPEX's leaks for today's update is the news of the upcoming Impostors LTM in Fortnite, the official trailer of which has only just dropped:

IMPOSTORS LTM STORYLINE TRAILER pic.twitter.com/9cRZSFXOkQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Here are some relevant skins from the Fortnite Impostors LTM, also leaked by HYPEX:

Some Impostor Agent Jonesy default skins, for the Impostors LTM! pic.twitter.com/RvhpDpBjx6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

The Impostors LTM in Fortnite is possibly a 3-D version of the popular game Among Us, and it does a great job of incorporating an engaging storyline alongside.

