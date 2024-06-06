Fortnite leaker suggest UEFN will be useable during downtime soon

Fortnite is one of the most popular third-person shooters out there, and recent leaks suggest that UEFN will be useable during downtime soon. This makes the experience for creators and map makers as seamless and uninterrupted as possible. This is a huge move and greatly increases efficiency for creators.

UEFN experiences are at the heart of Fortnite and its features. The UEFN or the Unreal Editor for Fortnite allows users to create, develop and publish games and maps within the universe of Fortnite.

Here's what the latest leaks suggest about UEFN.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await confirmation.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Creator-favorite UEFN will be useable during downtime soon

When will UEFN be useable during downtime

Trending

UEFN is a powerful tool for creators to build stunning experiences in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The latest leaks by @ShiinaBR, one of the most trusted sources of Fortnite leaks and information, suggest that UEFN will be available to creators during downtime, and this feature will be introduced sometime between July and September.

Expand Tweet

Fortnite usually implements downtime to push new updates, hotfixes, and patches to the game. These downtimes usually range from a few minutes to a few hours and this lost time can greatly hamper the creation process for creators, who can earn from their creative maps. The news that UEFN will be useable during downtime soon makes it a great move for eager creators and builders to make maps that can help farm massive XP like LEGO Fortnite.

How important is UEFN

UEFN will be useable during downtime soon (Image via Epic Games)

UEFN is a version of Unreal Editor that essentially allows users to create, develop, and publish experiences and games within the Fortnite universe. UEFN allows players to create islands and maps where custom experiences can offer players massive amounts of XP, similar to XP farming in LEGO Fortnite.

How many UEFN experiences are there in Fortnite

Fortnite has thousands of UEFN experiences that players can dive into (Image via Epic Games)

There are thousands of player-built maps in Fortnite that players can dive into for fun and experience a different way to enjoy the features of Fortnite. Creative maps also offer players with massive amounts of XP to earn and level up their Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass.

UEFN will be useable during downtime soon as well, allowing creators to maximize their time and build amazing experiences that players worldwide love and enjoy. Fortnite custom experiences and creator-made maps constitute a major part of the entire Fortnite experience and across recent years the publisher has extended major support to these creators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback