Fortnite leaker suggests The Binding of Isaac collaboration could be in development

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations, especially unconventional ones. From Goku to Peter Griffin, Epic Games has always welcomed a challenge when it comes to crossovers. Now, it seems Epic Games might be gearing up for a Fortnite x The Binding of Isaac collaboration, with the roguelike icon potentially joining the game's roster of characters down the line.

This is backed up by a recent leak by veteran leaker and dataminer ShiinaBR, who claimed that Epic Games has been in touch with Edmund McMillen, creator of The Binding of Isaac game series. This comes after many news sites reported that McMillen would be interested in collaborating with Fortnite, and both parties are now exploring the opportunities for a potential collaboration.

How The Binding of Isaac could fit into the Fortnite universe

While The Binding of Isaac doesn't seem like an immediate choice for the Battle Royale aesthetic, especially with Chapter 5 ramping things up in Season 2, it's important to remember that the collaboration is still being discussed. So, it could be months or even years before players see it come to fruition in-game, letting Epic Games find the right time and theme to integrate Moriah's world into Fortnite's metaverse.

Imagine elements from The Binding of Isaac as usable cosmetics in-game, ranging from a back bling inspired by the Book of Belial to a glider or an item that implements the Wings of Azazel, much like the Wings of Icarus item. There are possibilities; it's just a matter of whether and when players can see this iconic indie character in the game.

On that note, a potential collaboration with The Binding of Isaac could open the door for other indie games to crossover with Fortnite. Indie video game IPs (Intellectual Properties) like Terraria and even Hades could make their way to the Island in their own crossovers.

However, note that the data in this article is based on speculation, and the collaboration with The Binding of Isaac is not official till Epic Games comes forward with an announcement. Till then, fans of Fortnite and The Binding of Isaac await seeing Isaac Moriah's world clash with the Battle Royale giant.

