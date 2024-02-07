Fortnite leaks hint at upcoming Icon Series Emote featuring Jenna Ortega's dance from Wednesday

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, an Icon Series Emote featuring Jenna Ortega's dance from the popular Netflix series Wednesday could be coming to the game. An in-game icon representing the dance was spotted during Fortnite downtime for update v28.20. Based on the posture of the characters and the placement of the hands and feet, it looks very similar to what was seen in the Rave'N Dance scene.

As such, leakers/dataminers are confident this could be the Icon Series Emote from the show. Given how popular Wednesday became in just a few short days after debuting on November 23, 2022, it would make sense that Epic Games add the emote to the game. That said, here is everything that can be expected from the potential collaboration with Wednesday.

Fortnite leaks hint at Icon Series Emote that could feature Jenna Ortega's dance from Wednesday

If these Fortnite leaks do come to fruition, players can soon do Jenna Ortega's famous dance in-game. On that note, akin to other Icon Series Emotes, this, too, will likely cost somewhere between 500 and 800 V-Bucks. This is the usual price that Epic Games sets for such cosmetic items.

In addition to the arrival of the emote and dance, the song "Monster Mash" by Bobby Pickett might be playing in the background. Given that the song played when the dance was showcased on Wednesday, it will likely be added in-game as well. However, it all depends on IP rights and if Epic Games is granted access to them.

When could Jenna Ortega's Fortnite Icon Series Emote be added?

Since this is based on recent Fortnite leaks and speculations, there is no assurance that the Icon Series Emote is in development. As such, it may not even come to fruition. However, if Epic Games is indeed working on it (based on the logic that the icon featuring the dance move was data-mined), it could be added sometime during Chapter 5 Season 1.

On the flip side, it could be a few months before it comes to fruition or at least until more concrete information has been made available. With all that is said, keep in mind that Wednesday Season 2 debuts in 2025. As such, Epic Games may keep the Icon Series Emote in reserve until then.

In all probability, an Outfit/Skin of Wednesday Addams could also be added alongside the Icon Series Emote when the collaboration finally arrives. Until then, it's best to wait for further Fortnite leaks before jumping to conclusions.

