Fortnite leaks suggest Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration coming soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, a collaboration between the game and CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 could be coming soon. The information comes from leaker SamLeakss, who is a reliable source. Their post was also reshared by HYPEX, ShiinaBR, and iFireMonkey. Rocket League has also posted a teaser on social media platform X, although nothing has been mentioned in detail.

Based on what is taken into consideration, cars/vehicles from Cyberpunk 2077 will be imported to both Fortnite (Rocket Racing) and Rocket League. They will be used as cosmetics in both of the video games. This will include things like decals and wheels.

Given that the dystopian action role-playing game has quite a few to choose from, it is unclear which cars/vehicles will be imported from Cyberpunk 2077. That said, a lot more than just cosmetics for four-wheelers could come. Let's find out more.

Fortnite leaks suggest characters from Cyberpunk 2077 could be added

It goes without saying that given the sheer hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, characters will undoubtedly be part of this collaboration. Although leakers have not found any evidence of the same, it makes sense to have a few personalities imported from Night City.

This is not even taking V and David Martinez into consideration, who were the lead protagonists in the game and animated series, respectively.

Others like Jackie Welles (please immortalize him in Fortnite), Lucy, Johnny Silverhand, Adam Smasher, Goro Takemura, and Solomon Reed would fit in nicely. Yes, Panam Palmer and/or Judy Álvarez would also make for excellent outfits. For now, the only things that can be somewhat confirmed are car/vehicle-related cosmetics.

Here is the teaser that was shared by Rocket League:

With all that being said, the collaboration is unlikely to occur in Chapter 2 Remix, as it will end soon with Remix: The Finale Live Event (Ft. Juice WRLD) in a few days.

The best bet would be that this collaboration is planned to kick off sometime during Chapter 6 with December 2024 being the most likely timeline. More details will be shared as and when Fortnite leakers get information about this collaboration.

