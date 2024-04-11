Fortnite leaks suggest new picture-in-picture feature in development

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, it seems that Epic Games is working on a new picture-in-picture feature. For those unaware of what this is, picture-in-picture abbreviated as PiP, would allow players to watch videos on a floating screen within an inset window. In theory, this would allow the user to watch multiple things at the same time without needing a second display unit.

According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, something similar is being developed for Fortnite. Following the update v29.20, information about this feature was added to the files. Once added to the game, it could potentially allow you to like, dislike, and report videos while playing Fortnite. While details are limited, there are speculations that it could be linked to TikTok. However, this isn't the only development that could be underway.

Disclaimer: The article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Fortnite leaks speculate that advert widget could be added alongside a picture-in-picture feature

While the picture-in-picture would indeed be a great addition for some users, it would seem that Epic Games may have more in development as well. Based on Fortnite leaks from HYPEX, the new feature may do more than allow players to just watch another video while playing, he writes:

"Fortnite are working on a new "Picture-in-Picture" feature where you can link your Fortnite account to some platforms and watch (+ Like, Unlike & Report) videos while playing. This also has an "Advert" widget (maybe ads?), and one of the platforms might be TikTok."

Given that Fortnite has evolved to become a platform over the years, it is not too outlandish to imagine an in-game advert feature. However, since it is still primarily a video game, this feature will not be forced upon users, but rather given as a choice. It could be beneficial for streamers, content creators, and professional players.

Furthermore, taking into account that TikTok or something similar could be one of the platforms, this could be the start of another major collaboration for Epic Games. That being said, given that nothing has been revealed in an official capacity, this feature is still in early development and will take time to be rolled out.

Judging by the scale of this feature, it will likely be reserved for Chapter 6 and beyond. Before that happens, leakers/data-miners will provide more detailed information via Fortnite leaks over the coming weeks/months. Until then, much of this is based on speculation and how the picture-in-picture feature could work based on other real-life examples.

