Fortnite lobby now shows fully functional Mecha ready for the live event

With the end of the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven in Fortnite finally close, the lobby screen in Fortnite now has a complete Mecha. For a while, it showed the Mecha in various stages of development, but that has come to completion.

The latest lobby, the fourth stage, shows the fully functional robot ready to fight the IO and potentially help save the island.

The battle between the Imagined Order and The Seven has been brewing for quite some time. These two have been at odds for the future of the island for several seasons now and are seemingly poised to hash it out once and for all. The IO have the manpower and control of the Doomsday device, so The Seven's odds do not look great.

As a last prayer, The Seven had been resurrecting the Mecha from the latter portion of Chapter 1. Both it and the Doomsday device are excellent ways of tying the storyline together. The device is from Chapter 2 and the Mecha comes from the end of Chapter 1.

With the giant robot now complete, all that remains to be seen is which way the fight will go.

Latest Fortnite lobby proves the Mecha is finally ready

There are a lot of questions surrounding The Seven and the Mecha. How did they even get their hands on it? How did they get it working again after it was pretty much destroyed? Will Fortnite players be piloting it during the event? How did The Seven even know about the Mecha since it's been so long?

The one thing that players will no longer have to wonder about is whether or not The Seven could successfully resurrect the Mecha and how long it would take. It's done. The Mecha is finally ready to go and looks poised to deal some serious damage to the IO.

The robot's reconstruction a long time to complete, as shown by the various stages of development players saw. The first stage didn't provide gamers with any hope that the Mecha would be ready any time soon, as it was just a small piece of what it once was and would eventually be again.

Stage one for the Mecha (Image via Epic Games)

But eventually, the backgrounds changed, showing the growth of the Mecha and that The Seven should never have been doubted. Stage three, the most recent background, had the Mecha almost completely built.

The Mecha stage three (Image via Epic Games)

The fourth and presumably final screen has now been added to Fortnite, showing a Mecha that looks bigger and better than ever before. It's powered up and polished. The only question is: What's it going to do until the live event?

The event is scheduled for this weekend. The Collision will take place on June 4 at 4.00 PM EST. It seems clear that the Mecha will be a central figure in that, but will it just lie in wait until then?

For now, Fortnite gamers will simply have to wait. There are only a few days left, so their time would probably be better spent collecting the last few levels of the Battle Pass so they can continue unlocking skins and other rewards.

