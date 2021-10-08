Fortnite Machine Pistol has finally returned in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite often adds game files that include new skins, weapons, or other items. However, these items don't always make it into the game. Sometimes these are scrapped game modes, weapons, and other items Fortnite players hear about through leaks. Other times, these items could be temporary additions.

One of those weapons is the Machine Pistol, a gun that never made it into the full game but has made cameos.

Machine Pistol returns to Fortnite again

According to iFireMonkey, the Machine Pistol can be found in Fortnite but not in battle royale mode. Players in the regular mode of Fortnite will not be able to acquire this weapon. However, Unvaulted Limited Time Mode players can.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Epic Games has once again included the unreleased Machine Pistol in an LTM, it can currently be found in the Unvaulted LTM Epic Games has once again included the unreleased Machine Pistol in an LTM, it can currently be found in the Unvaulted LTM https://t.co/bxJfIeIlPv

This is not the first time Epic Games has added a weapon to the files and not the game. It's also not the first time they've put this particular weapon into an LTM. With its most recent return unlikely to be its last appearance, players wonder why it never made it into the full game.

chillex da doge @chillexDoge @iFireMonkey I wonder why they never fully released it like in a normal game mode that stayed for an entire season @iFireMonkey I wonder why they never fully released it like in a normal game mode that stayed for an entire season

Each season has new weapons related to the theme, like the IO weapons from Chapter 2 Season 7 and the Sideways weapons from this season. But beyond that, weapons in the game often cycle in and out. There's currently no Bolt Action Sniper or Tactical Shotgun, but both have been around quite a bit and will certainly return.

The Bolt Action Sniper Rifle is not in the game, but it will return like most others (Image via Epic Games)

The same can't be said for the Machine Pistol and it is rather strange. Even if it isn't the best weapon, players would still use it. It's not like Fortnite only added weapons that everyone wants. There are tons of unwanted and unneeded weapons in each season.

Perhaps this latest appearance will convince developers to add the weapon to the battle royale mode. For now, players will need to play the Unvaulted LTM experience this gun.

