Fortnite map is only three days away from turning into dust

The Fortnite map often gets put through the wringer. It undergoes significant change each time there is a new season and often experiences it during the season itself. Chapter changes, as seen following Chapter 1 Season X, are the biggest, and that's what the map is about to experience again.

Chapter 3 Season 1 has been confirmed to follow Chapter 2 Season 8, and the Fortnite map will likely be radically changed. In fact, one popular theory involves the entire map being destroyed. That level of change has not been seen yet in Fortnite's long history.

Fortnite map is headed for total destruction in three days

The season finale is officially scheduled for December 4, which leaves just three days left in Chapter 2 Season 8. The map is experiencing change even now, leading to what will likely be a destructive finale.

The corruption of the island initially started at the crash sites, but was slowly following the cubes and spreading. It continued to slowly spread as the season progressed. Even now, the corruption continues to spread and has even taken over bridges.

The overwhelming majority of the map has now been corrupted. Even after just one day, the corruption has gotten bigger and thicker. Clearly, the corruption will continue spreading until the live event on December 4 and the end of the current chapter.

The Cubes converged, but the corruption did not stop spreading (Image via Epic Games)

It's more than likely that the corrupted areas, which will be probably 90% of the map, will be destroyed, potentially turned to dust. A new map would have to rise from the ashes for Chapter 3, but who knows what that might look like?

This is by far the most ambitious map change that Fortnite may be undergoing. There are usually a few holdovers, like Pleasant Park, which has been around since the beginning. After this live event, nothing may be left standing, and the entire island could be turned to dust. Fortnite may never be the same.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar