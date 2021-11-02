Fortnite may turn into warzone as leak reveals 'No Build' LTM inbound in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite might be looking to try something new and unorthodox this season by removing one of the core elements of the game mechanics to switch things up. A recent leak has suggested that players might not be able to use the building mechanic in one of the upcoming LTMs for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Ty Epic is testing a "No Build" playlistI'm all for burning down you sweats builds(such a passion of mine)..but loking forward to seeing how yall handle ground grunts who have trained for this type of battle and not bothered learning to sweat build😁Ty #fortnite for this Epic is testing a "No Build" playlist I'm all for burning down you sweats builds(such a passion of mine)..but loking forward to seeing how yall handle ground grunts who have trained for this type of battle and not bothered learning to sweat build😁Ty #fortnite for this https://t.co/Zi52hYflFn

Fortnite has released a ton of LTMs and Creative modes in the past that have players perform multiple feats that are strictly not part of the regular gameplay. In Season 7, one Creative mode got a lot of attention because gamers used it to level up their rank.

The 'Among Us' themed mode was later nerfed by Epic Games, and users had to look for other alternatives.

However, with a considerable amount of time left in Chapter 2 Season 8, they might be in for a gameplay routine that many hardcore Fortnite fans will surely have a problem with.

'No Build' LTM may turn Fortnite into just another battle royale game in Season 8

Epic is supposedly testing a 'No Build' LTM, and this mode might turn out to be revolutionary when finally released. Building mechanics in Fortnite is one of the most unique elements of the game, and it sets the title apart from multiple other BR games around the planet.

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has revealed that Epic is still working on the 'No Build' playlist.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX What are your thoughts on the "No Build" Duos LTM that Epic are working on? Do you think it would be fun if they increase the player speed in it? What are your thoughts on the "No Build" Duos LTM that Epic are working on? Do you think it would be fun if they increase the player speed in it? https://t.co/f4e9uKiEqz

Many in the community consider Fortnite to be a niche title. They believe the building element while engaging in a gunfight demands a lot more skill than just taking cover and shooting, as players often do in Warzone or Apex Legends.

While every game has its unique selling point, Fortnite without a building mechanic is very difficult to get across. There are also other potential LTMs that Epic is testing alongside the 'No Build' one.

Nonetheless, it will be exciting to see how Fortnite players get around the island without building a single structure. The end game will also be another exciting sight to behold as most building skills are invested in the last circle.

The release date for this mode is yet to be announced.

