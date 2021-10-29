Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (2021): Release date, how to get, skin variants and more

After a considerably long wait, gamers will finally be able to own the Fortnite Minty Legends pack in the game.

Fortnite is quite popular among the community for its cosmetics. The developers roll out exclusive skins and other in-game items to keep up the hype. Details regarding some of the exclusive cosmetics are leaked beforehand by data miners, which helps in creating further demand in the community.

The Fortnite Minty Legends Pack is one such example. Gamers who have been waiting for this pack for some time will be thrilled to learn that the pack is arriving in the game very soon.

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack will release both physically and digitally

According to popular data miner HYPEX, Epic has scheduled the pack to be released on November 2.

How to get the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack

- Description: Keep it fresh and fierce with the Minty Legends Pack including three outfits, three back blings, three pickaxes, a wrap, and 1,000 V-Bucks!

- Price: $30

Gamers are eager to find out how to own the aforementioned pack in Fortnite. Epic has revealed that the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack will be released physically, as well as digitally.

Players can visit their nearest retailer and check out the item, or they can purchase it directly in Fortnite. Physical copies will be available for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, while digital copies will be available for every appliance that runs Fortnite.

Gamers will have to pay $30 to own the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack.

Skin variants contained in the pack

Outfits include:

_Fresh Aura

_Minty Bomber

_Skellemint Oro

_Three Back Blings

_Three Pickaxes

_One Wrap

It has been revealed that the pack consists of the Fresh Aura, Minty Bomber and Skelleming Oro skins. Players may find it interesting that all three characters are being introduced in a new avatar.

Aside from the skins, the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack also consists of three chilling back blings and three spearing pickaxes. The pack will also reward gamers with a spicy hot wrap and 1000 V-Bucks.

All these items for just $30 is indeed a great deal that should not be missed.

