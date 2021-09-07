Fortnite Naruto Skin officially confirmed for Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

The Fortnite Naruto skin has been a hot topic ever since the classified files were leaked during the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit in May of 2021. While speculation has been high ever since, only rumors were provided as evidence of the collaboration.

Now, although the Reddit insider's numerous leaks have come to fruition, Naruto's skin could have swayed in any direction given the complexities involved in licensing and bringing the character to life.

Here's what the Insider Leaks have gotten right so far!



Looks like we're in for a long ride 👀🟪#FortniteSeason7 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/pXeEtUnvtH — Ako | Fortnite News  (@FNChiefAko) August 7, 2021

For the first time since the leak occurred in Fortnite Season 6, players have undeniable evidence and proof that the Fortnite Naruto skin will indeed be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Naruto skin will be an exclusive cosmetic item to the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

A Twitter user known as Candywing (Josh) got the opportunity to interact with Donald Mustard, CCO at Epic Games and Fortnite, and asked him a few questions.

I am so incredibly lucky to have met @qCandywing!!! He is VERY inspiring and awesome… and has the best Fortnite questions ever!



Don’t spoil too much, Josh ;) pic.twitter.com/LHfLP1shUC — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 6, 2021

While he did not reveal much during the course of the conversation to avoid spoiling the surprise, he did hint about The Foundation, Kevin the Cube, and an upcoming locker bundle.

Josh later held a livestream in which he revealed a few leaks, among them the biggest being that the Fortnite Naruto skin was indeed coming to the game and would be exclusive to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

CONFIRMED: Naruto will be in the Season 8 Battle Pass!



This was already leaked some time ago, but it was recently confirmed by Donald Mustard (Chief Creative Officer @ Epic Games) in a conversation with @qCandywing. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 7, 2021

Will the Fortnite Naruto skin be a part of the set?

The Fortnite Naurto skin would be part of a set. However, players should still view this information with a pinch of salt. As of now, the only official information regarding the collaboration mentions a skin.

Given that the Rick and Morty collaboration featured an entire set, the Naruto collaboration should more than likely feature one as well.

If the collaboration does indeed feature a set, players can expect the following cosmetic items:

Skin - Naruto Uzumaki Pickaxe - Kuna Wrap - Unknown Backbling - Unknown Emote - Unknown

"Naruto"



Everything leads toward him releasing next battle pass | #Fortnite



According to my source "Naruto" has full set



- Skin

- Pickaxe

- Wrap

- Not sure about the backbling



**everything can change**



Image from file DX-3519.pdf from Epic Games pic.twitter.com/9tICKkrvGW — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) September 6, 2021

It's left to be seen whether or not these come true. Thankfully, players won't have to wait long as Fortnite Season 8 is due to start in less than a week, and leakers should be busy dropping hints well before that.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: 10 things players expect to see in the next season

Edited by Shaheen Banu