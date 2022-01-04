Fortnite player accidentally discovers a secret Tree feature in Chapter 3

Fortnite players have already figured out that certain trees will fall over if they are broken. If they're harvested, shot or broken in any other way, they will fall. This only applies to certain trees, most of which are found in the snow-covered parts of the map. It can be a very useful mechanic for players and can also be dangerous for other players who are battling near these trees.

Many players have used this to their advantage, but one player may have discovered a secret tree feature by accident.

Falling tree feature accidentally discovered by Fortnite player in Chapter 3

Players have probably done a lot of damage with trees this season. Whether intentional or accidental, many players have shot out a tree near their opponent and watched it fall and sometimes kill them.

Even Fortnite star Ninja did that to someone and posted the clip online, since it is a rather impressive play. However, it appears that the play is less impressive now based on a recent discovery.

Ninja @Ninja dropping the wood on em' dropping the wood on em' https://t.co/oVaOyBEsCj

One Fortnite player found an enemy harvesting materials near one of the trees and sniped it twice, causing it to fall. However, rather than falling over in any direction, it fell straight towards the player, dealing 100 damage and eliminating them.

This indicates that the trees might aim towards players if they're falling and that's been confirmed to be the case. When a tree is knocked down near a player, it will fall towards it.

This does make those plays a little less impressive, but it also gives Fortnite players a new tactic to try out. This was an intentional addition to Chapter 3 and was obviously intended to be advantageous for players.

The fallen trees create massive logs (Image via Epic Games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Now that it's becoming common knowledge that falling trees fall towards players, many players will try to eliminate their opponents in that situation. In general, Fortnite players should be very careful near those trees, because if they fall, they can deal a lot of damage.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider