Fortnite player cracks the code and discovers the exact population of Chapter 3 island

The Fortnite community is always up to innovation, like designing new skins to sketch up future map concepts. Some of these creative arts require vast amounts of time and patience, which shows how much passion some players in the community have towards the game.

A Reddit user recently posted about the population on the Chapter 3 island. The way this census was reached would blow everyone's mind. The Fortnite player also revealed that this was not their first time calculating the island's population.

They had previously achieved the feat in Chapter 2 Season 7, and in Chapter 3 Season 1, the population seems to have risen as loopers embarked on a new adventure in the 'flipside'.

Calculating the population of the Chapter 3 map is quite the tedious one. Read on to find out how Reddit user Oxik_4 achieved this feat.

Tilted Towers boasts the highest population in Fortnite Chapter 3 map

Based on the population count made by the Reddit user Oxik_4, the fan-favourite POI Tilted Towers from Chapter 1 map has the highest population on the island.

The process of deciphering the population of every POI on the Chapter 3 map was revealed. It was done by counting the beds and other items used to sleep by the characters on the flipside. Tilted Towers has 25 beds based on this intel, the highest on the island.

This meant the player had to traverse throughout the island and minutely visit every nook and corner of each POI to find out how many beds were available in each of them.

The number of beds indicates the number of characters that stay on the island carrying out daily activities aside from the players who hop on to it every day to cause massive destruction.

Tilted Towers is followed by Camp Cuddle, which has 20 beds and Sleepy Sound, with 17 beds. Multiple beds and furniture items are meant for sleeping spread out across the island in singular numbers.

This entire idea of the Fortnite island population is built on lore and has nothing to do with the Battle Royale matches the map is mainly used for.

Oxik_4 has claimed that his count is not accurate, and loopers can guess that because the NPCs in the game also add to the population, which might bring forth a slightly different number if taken into account.

