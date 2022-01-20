3 things that are out of place at Tilted Towers in Fortnite (& 3 that are exactly the same)

Fortnite is famous for its ever evolving islands and POIs. One of the most iconic and OG drop spots that would never leave a player's heart is Tilted Towers. Tilted Towers has been around Fortnite since Season 1.

The community has even experienced different phases of Tilted. For instance, it became Gotham City during the collaboration with Batman, and even turned back to the early western cowboy days at one point. Tilted is one of the POIs that the community would never have imagined playing Fortnite without.

But in Chapter 2, the favorite POI was removed. However, it is back in Fortnite Chapter 3 in the new update and it has surely gone through several modifications. Here's a comparison on what changed and what remained the same.

3 Things that Fortnite changed in the new Tilted Towers

1) Boat Pier Area

An area where boats spawn was added in Tilted Towers in Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

A new exterior location was added to Tilted on the northern side. It was constructed to establish a connection between Tilted and a water body. It acts as a pier to support & spawn boats to travel across the map, since swimming and riding around boats wasn't around in Chapter 1 of Fortnite. The pier has a familiar design that resembles the one from the Agency from Chapter 2.

2) Reboot Vans & Car Garages

Car Garages & Reboot Vans in Tilted Towers in Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

With the rebooting system that was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, players have never seen the addition of Reboot Vans to the 'OG' Tilted. They experienced the vans in more modified versions of the POI but never in the classic design, where the players are now able to see and use them.

Supposedly, the Reboot Van, which was half submerged in thick snow a few weeks ago, was a part of Titled that was covered in ice.

3) Newly Painted Buildings

Buildings look more vibrant and detailed in Tilted in Chapter 3 (Image via Epic Games)

With the snow revealing tilted, players have noticed slight changes in the detail and color of buildings. New furniture with gold bars, cash registers and more have been added inside buildings such as Trump Tower, Twin Towers, etc. There is a noticeable change in the color of the environment too. The newer Tilted looks much brighter and more fresh when compared to the old and dull POI back in Fortnite Chapter 1.

3 things Fortnite kept intact in Tilted Towers

1) Underground Secret Basement

The secret underground basement is still intact from Chapter 1's Tilted (Image via Epic Games)

All OG players know about the vault in Tilted from Chapter 1. The convenience store, which was located just behind TiltedTtowers, was a great building to loot from, as it had a great secret spot hidden beneath it. Players can find it behind a broken book shelf and enter a cracked hole to surprise themselves with approximately 3 chest spawns and ammo boxes.

2) The famous Clock Tower

This is one of the main attractions of Tilted Towers POI ever since Chapter 1. Epic had to keep this intact, as the clock tower is one of the most popular stops to drop off-spawn in-game to secure good loot and high ground. Epic Games featured the famous bell of the Clock Tower in the trailer for Tilted Towers comeback in Chapter 3.

3) No Sweat Insurance

The infamous building of No Sweat Insurance is still a part of the New Tilted Towers (Image via Epic Games)

Even with Chapter 3 inbound, some players have not left their "sweaty" nature and are extremely competitive even in public. However, Fortnite cannot take any steps as it's the players skill that matters and they cannot change it. With Tilted towers being the hottest landing spot currently in-game, there is no doubt that sweaty players will be joining in the fight and Tilted offers a "No-Sweat Insurance." So land at your own risk.

