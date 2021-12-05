Where to visit Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite players around the world went into a state of frenzy as soon as Tilted Towers was spotted on the Chapter 3 Season 1 map. The POI is currently buried under snow, but Fortnite leaks have revealed when loopers will be able to land on it.

Several other "OG" POIs such as Shifty Shafts and Greasy Grove have returned to Fortnite. A plethora of new locations have been added as well. Here's everything players need to know about Tilted Towers.

Tilted Towers makes a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, fans eager to revisit the old classic

The Fortnite map was gradually revealed by Epic Games through the official website. Upon closer inspection, leakers and loopers found a frozen POI on the map.

Based on the shape and positioning of the buildings, veterans quickly claimed that the frozen POI is none other than Tilted Towers.

Now that Tilted Towers is confirmed to be buried under snow, players are eagerly waiting to land there and relive their Chapter 1 memories.

As per HYPEX and Shiina, two of the most credible leakers in the community, Tilted Towers will make a complete return before or during Week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 8 challenge has to be completed in Tilted Towers

Leakers are certain about the return of Tilted Towers because of a weekly challenge that was discovered in the files.

As per Shiina, a particular Week 8 challenge requires players to eliminate one opponent in Tilted Towers. This is enough to prove that the POI will be back in at least a month or two.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This is because one Week 8 Challenge is "Eliminate an opponent in Tilted Towers" !!!



(Thanks to @MidaRado for making me aware of this!)

Frozen Tilted Towers is located in the middle of the map at the moment. Leakers have confirmed that the snow will melt soon, as there's a version of the map without snow.

Interestingly, players are expecting the developers to not remove snow from the entire map, hoping certain locations will remain frosty for a longer duration for a change in dynamic.

Amidst all the hype and server issues, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is finally here with new locations, OG POIs, gameplay mechanics, and more. The likes of Tfue and Ninja have returned to the game after ages, and Tilted Towers is undoubtedly the ideal location for them to restart their journey.

