Fortnite Chapter 3 plagued with 'Checking Epic Service Queue' error message as players flood the game

As Epic Games finally released Fortnite Chapter 3 for eager players, many are running into an error that is barring them from playing. Chapter 3 may bring some of the biggest features to the game yet, causing the entire player base to return for the content.

Epic Games' servers are typically well suited for thousands of players at once, but the surge on December 5th is creating problems for Fortnite. Perhaps the advertisements, leaks, and hinted themes of Chapter 3 did their job too well.

Too many players logging into Fortnite for Chapter 3 causes major server issue

Fortnite players are becoming frustrated with a small error when they log in that simply states 'Checking Epic Service Queue' and prevents them from successfully logging in. Basically, this error means that there are too many players attempting to play the game and are overloading the game's servers.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're aware that log-ins, purchases, partying up, and matchmaking may be delayed. We'll provide an update when this has returned to normal. We're aware that log-ins, purchases, partying up, and matchmaking may be delayed. We'll provide an update when this has returned to normal. https://t.co/75o9yM7v7o

The Fortnite team for Epic Games is already aware of the issue and is working diligently to provide a solution. Hopefully, the problem will be fixed soon and players can log in without fear of an error message.

Unfortunately, this error doesn't have a quick fix like many other bugs, so the best thing Fortnite players can do is wait for Epic Games to smoothen the rough patches on their servers. Waiting until later in the day for the storm of players flooding the game to die down to a more normal level might be the only way to play today.

Refreshing the game is also a possible fix, as an attempt to reconnect to the server may bypass the overload issue. Fortnite players who can't wait to tap into Chapter 3's content can also try restarting their system, restarting their internet router, and other on/off functions that often fix these errors.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus If you are encountering issues when updating the game on Nintendo Switch due to insufficient storage space, we recommend archiving and reinstalling Fortnite. If you are encountering issues when updating the game on Nintendo Switch due to insufficient storage space, we recommend archiving and reinstalling Fortnite.

A last resort solution would be to reinstall Fortnite in case there may be issues with in-game files that weren't downloaded correctly. While this error is being worked on, players just need to be patient and hope that Epic Games will release a small patch to resolve the issue.

