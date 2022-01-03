Fortnite YouTuber figures how to instantly revive and reboot teammates in Chapter 3

Reviving downed teammates is an essential part of any Fortnite Duos, Trios, or Squad match. Unfortunately, getting them back on their feet takes a long amount of time and leaves the team completely vulnerable, even behind cover, since enemies can mow them down in a few seconds.

With Reboot vans, bringing a teammate back into a Fortnite match isn't as stressful as it once was. However, the same issue persists - it takes a long time to complete. However, one particular player managed to bypass the anxiety-filled seconds it takes to perform these actions.

Instant revive glitch gives Fortnite players a game-changing opportunity

Fortnite players need to load up into a game of Trios or Squads for this trick to work, as sacrifices must be made for an instant revival. Simply put, one player must hit the revive button on a downed teammate and leave the match simultaneously.

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King managed to figure this out in the video below, and his process shows how quickly the revive works with a couple of friends.

This will take some trial and error to perform correctly due to timing necessities. Additionally, someone must be willing to take one for the team so their friends can have the glitch work for the rest of the match.

According to Glitch King, this glitch will allow a player revive downed teammates without any delay or timer. This seems to work with the Reboot Van as well, creating a nearly riskless method of adding a player back into the fight.

As Glitch King states, Fortnite players will be able to use this instant revive over and over again in a match, allowing them to pick up downed players on the go instead of the standard 10 seconds.

Reviving and Rebooting teammates also grants slivers of XP, so if a team wanted to, they could farm experience endlessly by standing in the line of fire and reviving multiple times.

Test this out before Epic Games patches this insane glitch to have an edge in the next Fortnite match.

