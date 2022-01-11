3 most visited locations in Fortnite (& 3 everybody got sick of)

Tilted Towers, one of the most popular POIs in Fortnite, is returning for Chapter 3 Season 1. Millions of players love the location and are delighted that Epic Games is finally bringing it back.

However, unlike Tilted Towers, there are many POIs in the game that see no visitors. This primarily happens if they're too far away from the map's center, or because they do not offer good loot.

With that in mind, here are the three most visited locations in the game, and three that everybody got sick of.

Three most visited locations in Fortnite

1) Tilted Towers

It is unlikely that any POI will ever become as popular as Tilted Towers. Back in Chapter 1, almost everyone in the lobby used to land here even if it increased the possibility of an early elimination.

fitzy @FitzyLeakz 10 days until Tilted Towers becomes POI once again 10 days until Tilted Towers becomes POI once again https://t.co/nqJPFP04WY

Tilted Towers was the first city-themed POI in Fortnite. It not only contained brillaint loot but was also located near the center of the map. That meant if players could land there and survive the early gun fights, victory was all but assured.

2) Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park is another POI that has been a longstanding fan-favorite. Over the years, a number of players have developed a profound connection with the location. On top of that, it had many houses and buildings containing chests with good loot.

All in all, Pleasant Park was a POI which players never regretted landing on.

3) Paradise Palms

A list of the most-loved Fortnite POIs would be incomplete without mentioning Paradise Palms - the desert biome in Chapter 3 Season 1 which includes Chonker's Speedway. But not many Loopers will remember that Paradise Palms was the first desert-themed POI in Fortnite.

From unique terrain and buildings to Loot Llamas and Rifts, Paradise Palms offered everything players could ask for.

Three Fortnite POIs everybody got sick of

1) Coral Castle

Despite being one of the best looking POIs in the game's history, Coral Castle was unable to attract Loopers. It offered mediocre loot, restricted mobility, and was located on the edge of the map, which affected rotations.

Coral Castle was abducted by the Mothership UFO in Chapter 2 Season 7, and surprisingly, players could not contain their happiness. It wouldn't be an overstatement to call it one of the most despised POIs ever.

2) Retail Row

It is still baffling why Epic Games decided to keep Retail Row on the Chapter 2 map. The players had enough of it during Chapter 1 and obviously wanted a fresh map for the new season.

Retail Row is not a bad location in terms of loot or terrain. However, players got sick of it because it was around for a long time and they were seeking new content.

3) Weeping Woods

Building and collecting material is important in Fortnite, but players will never favor a POI that only helps them in collecting wood. Weeping Woods was one such POI as it had a scarcity of chests and abundance of wood.

All other locations on the Chapter 2 map were able to offer a lot more than Weeping Woods, explaining why the community got tired of it in no time.

A brand new map has arrived in Chapter 3 Season 1, and apart from The Joneses, all the locations have received a positive response. The snow has begun to melt, and certain major map changes are right around the corner.

