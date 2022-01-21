Fortnite player discovers result of feeding Klombo a Victory Crown

Klombo was introduced to Fortnite as the island's resident dinosaur. It has been a popular introduction as players have loved feeding it and watching it destroy the area. It also tends to drop weapons and items, many of which are a good rarity.

Loopers are supposed to feed Klomberries, a v19.10 addition, to Klombo to complete a milestone challenge. However, anything put in front of the dinosaur will get eaten sooner or later. That includes Victory Crowns, as one YouTuber discovered. What happens after that?

What happens when a Fortnite gamer feeds Victory Crowns to Klombo?

Tabor Hill is a very popular content creator for Fortnite who decided to find out what happens if Klombo eats a Victory Crown. He dropped one in front of Klombo and waited for the dinosaur to swallow it.

Once Klombo ate the Victory Crown, Tabor Hill simply needed to wait and see what came out when the dinosaur sneezed. Weapons and items have consistently come out of its snout since its introduction.

Rahzorart✏️🍕🎮 @RahzyArt_2nd Can y’all tell that the klombo almost looks like axo! Can y’all tell that the klombo almost looks like axo! https://t.co/BZshSdZQ8V

Gamers may have noticed that if a sneezed-out weapon lands in front of Klombo, it will end up back where it came from, usually getting sneezed back out eventually.

Unfortunately, that didn't happen with the crown. Victory Crowns are hard to come by, and Tabor Hill just wasted this one. After several minutes and several sneezes, the item never returned.

Klombo will sneeze items out (Image via Epic Games)

Victory Crowns are acquired in two ways: winning a game or picking up one from a slain opponent. Winning with them will increase the number shown on the emote that goes with it.

Fortnite has tasked users with feeding Klombo, though it's not with Victory Crowns. Klomberries can be found on certain bushes around the map and purchased from Haven.

Also Read Article Continues below

The first milestone requires five Klomberries to be fed to Klombo. The 20th and final stage needs Fortnite gamers to have fed 100 Klomberries in total, rewarding them with XP.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Ravi Iyer