Fortnite player reaches Level 1001 in Chapter 4 Season 2

A Fortnite player has reached a nearly unfathomable level in Chapter 4 Season 2. The technical max level is 1000 and after that, the game stops counting levels. However, this player, who is a friend of popular YouTuber Tabor Hill, got an extra level within the same match and added it to his total. This is among the most impressive feats of leveling in the game.

The player's name is FriazaGotDrip. Before joining a match with Tabor Hill, he was level 999. Previously, only a few gamers had ever reached level 1,000, so he knew he was on the precipice of something great. Reaching such an impressive level on the battle pass with a lot of time left in the season also speaks to incredible skill and determination.

How to level up quickly in Fortnite

Reaching level 1001, as Tabor Hill's friend did, is nearly impossible. It requires incredible dedication to the game and a lot of time. Most players do not even come close to that level in a full season, let alone with weeks to spare.

However, leveling up is still important. Maxing out the battle pass often requires level 200, which is a challenge to get to in and of itself. Fortunately, there are many ways to get there and plenty of time within a season.

The simplest method to level up a lot is to play all the time. A ton of organic XP is available in Fortnite matches for getting eliminations, surviving long, opening chests, and so much more. Playing a single match doesn't add that much experience, but it adds up eventually.

FriazaGotDrip reached over level 1,000 (Image via Tabor Hill on YouTube)

Moreover, players who wish to reach high levels in a Fortnite season should do every single challenge available. Every week, several challenges come out. Doing them is key, as are the storyline quests and the daily challenges. Be sure to do everything to get as high as possible on the battle pass.

Playing Save the World is another way Fortnite players can grind experience points. Certain challenges and levels in that mode offer XP that translates to Battle Royale.

Creative maps often have XP available, too. These can either be glitch maps or legitimate creator-made experiences, but they can also reward players for playing. The true secret to leveling up is to do everything available and do it often.

