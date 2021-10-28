Fortnite player reaches level 950 in Chapter 2 Season 8, defies all odds

This season in Fortnite has been a bit of a grind for many players. It's been a struggle to get to the levels required to unlock a lot of the battle pass rewards, for example, the top skin Carnage.

The difficulty of the process has resulted in a ton of XP buffs and updates from Fortnite to try and alleviate a little bit of the struggle. Still, for at least one player, leveling up was no problem at all.

In fact, this player has gone where most players have not gone before. The level this player has reached is absurd, and they're not stopping there.

Fortnite player reaches level 950, aims for level 1000

YT Rages Revenge has defied all odds and leveled up at an unprecedented rate. Chapter 2 Season 8 began on September 13, which was a mere 44 days ago. That means that they leveled up almost 22 times a day, which is just incredible.

The season is barely halfway over yet and YT Rages Revenge is going for level 1,000. That would seem improbable, but at this point it is extremely likely that they'll get there.

No one is quite sure what happens when a Fortnite player reaches level 1,000. It might go on infinitely, but that won't be clear until someone, most likely YT Rages Revenge, makes it there and finds out.

Most players have had a tough time leveling up at the rate they usually do. (Image via Epic Games)

YT Rages Revenge's exploits have caused other players to lament the XP grind that they've experienced this season. It's been a long grind for a lot of players. Whether they're going to make it or have already made it to the top tier, they're not where they usually are around this point in the season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Level 1,000 is a truly incredible feat and will likely go down in the record books, if Fortnite keeps those sorts of records. It's even more impressive to do so in a season in which so many have had problems with XP gain.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan